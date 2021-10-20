CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung is adding new watchfaces to the Galaxy Watch 4

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung is bringing some new features to its Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches in a new update, the company announced Wednesday. Perhaps the most significant change is four new watchfaces, which include a basic dashboard and a weather-focused one. You can see them in the GIF below from Samsung. New...

