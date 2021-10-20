CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Google's drone delivery company is partnering with Walgreens to deliver meds, food, and household items to customers in Dallas

By Taylor Rains
Business Insider
Business Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wXU4r_0cX1Qr4500
  • Drone delivery company Wing is bringing air delivery service to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.
  • Wing is partnering with Walgreens to deliver over-the-counter medications, food, and household items to residents.
  • The Dallas operation will be the first major US metro with drone delivery service and the largest in the world.

Google-owned drone delivery company Wing is bringing air delivery to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area using specially made aircraft capable of flying store-to-door in just a matter of minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtGLs_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

Until now, Wing only served small cities in the US, focusing on places like pharmacies, local coffee shops, and local hardware stores. Customers use a mobile app to place orders and then receive their items via drones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YChs_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

However, the addition of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area proves on-demand air delivery is achievable in major US cities, negating the need for people to get in their car or deal with 5 o'clock traffic to pick up small items. The service is set to launch in the next couple of months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yr4F_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

Dallas-Fort Worth will be the first major metro city in the US to have air drone delivery, and it will be the largest residential delivery operation in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26fi05_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

To start, Wing is partnering with Walgreens to bring over-the-counter medications, food, and household items to residents in the Dallas suburbs of Frisco and Little Elm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FRcEj_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

The company's aircraft will be stationed in a small hangar at an existing Walgreens parking lot. The containers make it easy for stores to deploy drones from the roof, parking lot, or small areas near the building, and the hub can be set up in just a few hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vbBuI_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

Wing's zero-emission electric drones are designed to operate in densely populated metropolitan cities in the US and are overseen by trained drone pilots on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNkeU_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

To safely operate in metro cities, each drone is equipped with special unmanned traffic management software that plans each delivery route "using local weather data, terrain and airspace maps, and other drone activity." The information is then sent to other aircraft so the drone can safely navigate to the customer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMclc_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

The drone is also engineered with both fixed wings and hover propellers that allow it to transition between helicopter and airplane flying, ensuring items are balanced and steady throughout each flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNx7a_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

Part of Wing's partnership will see Walgreens employees packaging and loading the items onto the drones instead of Wing's workers, which is a first for the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yKue_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

Wing is also opening a facility at Frisco Station, which is a new urban-living concept north of Dallas. The space will have the conventional delivery capabilities but will initially focus on "exploring new use cases, community demonstrations, and public tours."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEN03_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing, Frisco Station

To prepare for the launch, Wing will conduct test flights and delivery demonstrations around Frisco and Little Elm and get feedback from customers. Over the next couple of months, the company expects to launch a full commercial air delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eryir_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

The US is an expansion of Wing's current operation, which is also in Australia and Finland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJI5d_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

The company operates the world's only rooftop drone delivery service out of Logan, Australia. The drones take off from the roof of the Grand Plaza shopping center and have made over 2,500 contactless deliveries to people in nearby areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j8q1h_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

According to Wing, last-mile deliveries, which is the movement of goods from the transport hub to its final destination, account for 15-20% of the total cost of retail transactions, either in the form of delivery fees or the time it takes for customers to pick up their items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5z6m_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

However, Wing's drone delivery service could change that by making last-minute deliveries more sustainable and efficient. According to Wing, if the company's drones are used to deliver 4-6% of household items, Australia's retail sales would increase by $2.2 billion by 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asRob_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Wing

Wing isn't the only air delivery service in action in the US right now. Israel-based Flytrex has been delivering Starbucks and Walmart items to residents in Fayetteville, North Carolina since 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HkgFW_0cX1Qr4500

Source: Flytrex, Restaurants are dreaming of ways to avoid crippling fees from DoorDash and Grubhub. A Southern California chain believes it has the answer — drone delivery.

Flytrex says its service is more efficient than drivers contracted under Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. According to the company, contractors deliver about 2.5 deliveries each hour, while Flytrex's drones can deliver 10 in the same amount of time, significantly lowering costs for restaurants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WKAfj_0cX1Qr4500

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Walmart Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Shoppers

Most of the time, Walmart has everything shoppers are looking for, but there's a chance you might not find what you need on your next trip. Over the past few months, Walmart—like many other retailers—has been dealing with shortages caused by supply chain issues. But the retailer has also had to deliberately pull some items from stores over the last year, with one of the most recent being a baby cereal sold exclusively at Walmart that was recalled earlier this month. Now, the retailer has issued an urgent new warning to shoppers after having to recall another product. Read on to find out what Walmart is urging customers to stop using.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
Dallas, TX
Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fayetteville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Elm#Wing Wing
Best Life

Home Depot, Lowe's, and Other Retailers Are Pulling This From Shelves

Most shoppers have likely become accustomed to certain products not being available amid a myriad of supply chain issues and the ongoing pandemic. But over the last two years, many companies have also banded together to remove controversial products from their stores. Department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom banned animal fur products following decades of protests, while grocery stores like Kroger and Costco have banned the sell of Chaokoh coconut milk over allegations that the company uses cruel practices against monkeys. Now, several major U.S. retailers have started pulling certain items from stores following links to alleged human rights abuses. Read on to find out what you won't be able to buy from Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy, and other major retailers.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Business Insider

Agrify Corp To Enter Arizona Cannabis Market Via Deal With Olive El Mirage

Hardware and software cultivation solutions developer Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) announced Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement with its first Arizona-based customer, Olive El Mirage Partners LLC. The Deal Details. Under the terms of the agreement, Agrify will work with Olive El Mirage on the build-out of its 30,000...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Mesirow to Accelerate Growth by Expanding Platform in Florida and the U.S. Southeast

George Barbar has a track record of building successful businesses -- Natalie A. Brown. The growth initiative will be led by George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, who has been with the firm since 2010 and made vital contributions to the firm's Institutional Sales and Trading and other Mesirow business units while leveraging his deep relationships with civic and business leaders.
FLORIDA STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tesco to offer 10-minute deliveries through partnership with Gorillas

Tesco plans to deliver shopping to customers' doors in as little as 10 minutes after launching a partnership with start-up Gorillas.The chain began a pilot on Thursday from its store in Thornton Heath, South London.Tesco has already expanded into rapid grocery delivery with its own Whoosh service, which promises to deliver shopping in 60 minutes. Supermarkets are dealing with renewed competition from start-ups including Gorillas and Getir which offer rapid deliveries and big discounts to attract new customers.Sainsbury's offers 1-hour deliveries through its Chop Chop app while several other chains are listed on apps including Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Under...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
pymnts

Drone Delivery Expands as Robots, Humans Race to Meet Consumers’ On-Demand Food Needs

As consumers, restaurants and third parties continue to struggle with the economics of delivery, the race to find alternatives to using human drivers is heating up. For its part, Flytrex, a Tel Aviv-based drone delivery company that promises to fulfill food orders within five minutes, announced on Tuesday (Oct. 26) that it is expanding to its third market in Holly Springs, North Carolina.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Drone food delivery service expanding in North Carolina

Drone delivery company Flytrex said it is expanding its drone delivery service to Holly Springs, North Carolina. The company has already started delivering food via drone from Brinker International's restaurants, including Chili's, It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Little Italy. Flytrex said the effort was part of a partnership between Causey...
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
bizjournals

Mesa Air to start delivering food with drones

Phoenix-based Mesa Air Group (Nasdaq: MESA) is expanding its business operations again, this time with something very different than commercial airline service: food delivery. Keeping with its other business ventures and its new eye towards emerging technologies, Mesa Air will deliver the food with drones. The company, which primarily has...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Business Insider

268K+
Followers
19K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy