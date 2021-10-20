CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Watch: Exclusive trailer for ‘Alpha Rift’ starring Lance Henriksen & Aaron Dalla Villa

By Nathaniel Muir
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Alpha Rift tells the story of Nolan Parthmore, who after finding and wearing a magic helmet, is thrusted into a world of modern-day knights fighting supernatural evil and forced to become the hero he was destined to be. Nolan soon discovers he is next in the bloodline, heir to The Nobleman,...

aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

A Magical Knight's Helmet in Fantasy Action Film 'Alpha Rift' Trailer

"Your father, that helmet, you, they're all connected." Vertical has unveiled a trailer for a peculiar fantasy action thriller titled Alpha Rift, which seems to be another homage to Dungeons & Dragons from a fan who loves to play tabletop games. When a helmet thrusts Nolan into a world of modern-day knights fighting supernatural evil, he's forced to become the hero he was destined to be. When he puts on the mysterious old armored helmet, his whole world changes. The helmet comes to life and calls out to an evil demon who was imprisoned by Nolan's father. Nolan discovers he's next in the bloodline, heir to The Nobleman, destined to become a hero whether he wants to be or not. Aaron Dalla Villa stars as Nolan, with Lance Henriksen, Richel Nielsen, Philip N. Williams, Graham Wolfe, Allyson Malandra, and Peter Patrikios. This kind of plays like a mashup of Highlander with The Kid Who Would Be King with D&D. Alas it doesn't look that great - I'd recommend watching The Kid Who Would Be King instead, especially if you've never seen it.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For ALPHA RIFT

Vertical has released these official poster and trailer for ALPHA RIFT. Starring | Lance Henriksen, Aaron Dalla Villa, Rachel Nielsen. In Select Theaters and On Demand November 19, 2021. SYNOPSIS. When a magic helmet thrusts Nolan Parthmore into a world of modern-day knights fighting supernatural evil, he’s forced to become...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Henriksen
Middletown Press

Watch Halle Berry Embody MMA Star in 'Bruised' Trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer for upcoming film Bruised, directed by and starring Halle Berry. The film, in select theaters on November 17th and streaming on November 24th, marks the actress’ directorial debut. Berry stars as fierce MMA fighter Jackie Justice, “a fighter who reclaims her power, in and...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Moviefone

Watch Stephen Graham In The Exclusive Trailer For 'Boiling Point'

Graham plays a chef on the edge in this movie that's been shot in one continuous take. In the upcoming film 'Boiling Point,' Stephen Graham plays a chef at a hot London restaurant, but life seems to be unraveling around him. Here's the official synopsis:. On the busiest night of...
MOVIES
dailydead.com

Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for Anthology Horror Film DARK CHRONICLES

Ahead of its release on November 12th, we have the exclusive trailer premiere for the anthology horror film Dark Chronicles!. "On a stormy night, a keeper of haunting stories recounts his four darkest tales: A priest goes to drastic lengths to exorcise a demon that may or may not exist. Three friends disrespect and provoke an ancient evil. The survival of a group is tested as they face their worst fears. Two strangers enter a bar with secrets and only one will leave alive.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha Rift#Noblemen
NME

Watch ‘Parasite’ star Lee Sun-kyun in thrilling first trailer for ‘Dr. Brain’

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming thriller series Dr. Brain, starring Parasite‘s Lee Sun-kyun. The trailer foretells the action-packed atmosphere of the forthcoming sci-fi thriller show, which stars Lee as the protagonist Sewon. The two-minute-long clip teases the horror-like elements to be expected from the series, where hallucinations haunt Sewon throughout.
TV & VIDEOS
aiptcomics

‘Robin’ #7 offers multiple points of entertainment

The Lazarus Tournament is underway and the champions are dropping like flies save for Robin. Robin entered the tournament last issue, but we’re coming out of that issue with some new information. In Robin #7 out this week, it’s about new info but also the fight we’ve been anticipating since Flatline ripped Robin’s heart out. Yep, the two characters must fight to the death!
COMICS
allkpop.com

Watch the main trailer for Netflix-original series 'Hellbound' starring Yoo Ah In, Won Jin Ah, & more

Netflix has teamed up with celebrated director Yeon Sang Ho ('Train To Busan', 'Peninsula') to bring global audiences yet another thrilling new series, 'Hellbound'. Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, the story of 'Hellbound' begins when dark creatures from 'Hell' show up in the lives of ordinary people, sentencing them to death. A mysterious religious cult then emerges and attempts to win over people to its cause.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Trailer For PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND Starring Nicolas Cage – To Stream Exclusively on AMC+ and Shudder November 19th

PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND starring Nicolas Cage will stream exclusively on AMC+ and on Shudder in the U.S. starting on November 19. Here’s the trailer:. The premium streaming bundle AMC+ and Shudder, the premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced that PRISONERS OF THE GHOSTLAND will stream exclusively on both platforms in the U.S. starting on November 19. The film, starring Nicolas Cage (Mandy), made its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
TV & VIDEOS
editorials24.com

Watch the Uncharted Trailer Starring Tom Holland I Video

Brace yourself for the first trailer for Uncharted, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. On Thursday, Sony Pictures Entertainment unveiled the first look at the upcoming film, which is based on the best-selling Playstation video game franchise. The story follows street smart Nathan Drake (Holland) as he embarks on his first-ever treasure hunting adventure. He’s accompanied by witty partner Victory “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). The cast also includes Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer. Over a decade in the making, the action-packed film is set to open in theaters on Feb. 18, 2022. Check out the official trailer for Uncharted above.
VIDEO GAMES
justjaredjr.com

Elle Fanning & Nicholas Hoult Star In 'The Great' Season 2 Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming second season of The Great is out now!. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, who also executive produce, return as Catherine and Peter, respectively. In season two, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own — but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of ‘liberating’ a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

Darby Camp & Izaac Wang Star In New 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' 'Trailer - Watch!

The brand new trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog has just been released today (October 14)!. Darby Camp, Izaac Wang and Jack Whitehall star in the new movie and can be seen throughout the trailer, alongside the giant red dog. Here’s a synopsis: When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Camp) meets...
MOVIES
cineuropa.org

EXCLUSIVE: Trailer for Viennale and DOK Leipzig title KRAI

Russian-born, Vienna-based filmmaker Aleksey Lapin's first feature-length film, KRAI. , will have its world premiere at the Viennale before heading to the International Competition at DOK Leipzig. Cineuropa exclusively brings you the trailer. A black-and-white hybrid documentary, KRAI (lit. "The Country") is a portrait of the village of Jutanovka on...
MOVIES
Yardbarker

Watch the heartwarming trailer for George Clooney's 'The Tender Bar' starring Ben Affleck

"The Tender Bar tells the story of J.R. (Tye Sheridan), a fatherless boy growing up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his Uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of quirky and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Lily Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities denied to her—and leave the dilapidated home of her outrageous if begrudgingly supportive father (Christopher Lloyd)—J.R. begins to gamely, if not always gracefully, pursue his romantic and professional dreams—with one foot persistently placed in Uncle Charlie’s bar. The Tender Bar is based on the best-selling memoir of the same name by J.R. Moehringer."
MOVIES
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy