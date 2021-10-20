Worst Service Ever

Sitting in a restaurant the other night I wondered if our food was ever going to come to the table after having waited an unreasonable amount for a server to take our order before remembering to bring water. As a business owner, I know there is an employment challenge...
Jenn Lim's career path to becoming cofounder and CEO of Delivering Happiness, an organizational consultancy that helps global businesses build happier workplaces, wasn't exactly straightforward. Lim graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in Asian American studies just as the internet revolution was sweeping Silicon Valley. She...
If income is tighter than you'd like, you might think of picking up a side hustle to add some cash to your bank account. There are lots of ways to take on work, from ride-sharing to consulting and a...
Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly.
But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions?
“To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
The holidays are a time filled with various social gatherings with friends, family and colleagues -- which, unfortunately, leaves plenty of opportunities for you to make an unintended social faux pas....
With the majority of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, employees are embracing the now-legendary side hustle, aka, a second job that is usually part time or flexible in hours. In fact, according...
Every holiday season, companies need people to work seasonal jobs in the retail and hospitality industries, but the need is also great for seasonal contract workers. Companies are looking for seasonal contract workers to help with IT security, E-commerce, and pandemic-related tasks at schools.
Click here to read the full article. Consultancy firm McKinsey & Co. on Thursday released the result of a new survey, spotlighting British consumers’ perception of sustainability in the fashion and luxury space, and what conundrums need to be solved to move the industry forward ahead of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 26 in short, taking place this Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland.
Anita Balchandani, partner and head of apparel, fashion, and luxury for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at McKinsey, said, “We know that this industry is one of the biggest contributors to pollution and toxicity....
Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a tremendous impact on U.S. small businesses, particularly on smaller “Main Street” establishments. While restrictions have been eased and the economy is on the rise, business owners are reporting a new, significant barrier to recovery: a shortage of workers. SCORE surveyed about 16,000 entrepreneurs...
Comments / 0