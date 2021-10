This week, The Long Two breaks down how much the Brooklyn Nets will miss Kyrie Irving on the court and how good the Raptors’ young core has looked. If Kyrie Irving were as intelligent as he fancies himself, he might have avoided getting into this mess altogether. Instead, he has chosen to put both his team’s championship hopes and the nation’s public health at risk by refusing to get vaccinated against a virus that has killed over 4.5 million people in the last 19 months.

