A bag of potato chips is meant to be a reliable snack that doesn't involve surprises aside from the occasional folded chip. Sure if you are trying a new and exciting flavor, you might find that the contents of the bag are unexpected and unfamiliar to your taste buds. However, you would probably react differently if you reached into a brand new package of potato chips and found yourself awkwardly clutching a whole potato. While finding a potato is certainly less worrisome than reaching for an unidentified object that might not even be edible, it isn't exactly what you hope for when eating chips.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO