When refinancing a mortgage, it’s usually because rates have dropped but there are other reasons as well. You might want to change the term of your loan, say switching from a 30 year loan to a 15. Or, maybe there’s a balloon payment coming up soon that you want to avoid. Maybe there are some marital matters to take care of and there’s a need to get someone completely off the current note. Whatever the reason, some may ask if refinancing is simply starting all over with a brand new loan. The answer is no, but there needs to be some other issues addressed.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO