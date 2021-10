DF Direct Weekly returns once again, with myself, John and Alex taking a time-out from our various individual projects to discuss the latest gaming and tech news. Our chat kicks off with the arrival of new Apple Silicon found with the brand new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. M1 Pro and M1 Max look absolutely monstrous and from a GPU perspective alone, we're looking at a doubling then a quadrupling of the already impressive M1. In the new Direct, we share our thoughts on strategy but ask the fundamental question beyond some truly impressive tech: will this extremely capable, super-efficient technology ever really be put through its paces in gaming? Is a profound commitment to gaming beyond the iOS ecosystem even worth considering for Apple, when its mobile ecosystem is likely to be so much more profitable?

