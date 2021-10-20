CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE Valiant First Look: Shadowman #5

By David Brooke
 8 days ago
Shadowman is a series that gained new life under Cullen Bunn and Jon Davis-Hunt over the last year, and it makes its return with issue #5 on January 19th. Courtesy of Valiant Comics, we have your first look at three of the covers and...

