Of Mice & Men Get Atmospheric on ‘Fighting Gravity,’ Announce ‘Echo Album’ + Aaron Pauley Talks EP Trilogy

By Joe DiVita
 8 days ago
Of Mice & Men have kept new music coming all throughout 2021 and now they've announced the Echo album alongside a music video for "Fighting Gravity," which finds the band opening up their sound to even more new areas. Vocalist and bassist Aaron Pauley also chatted with Loudwire about the new...

