The following letter was sent to Commissioner Edward Grayson of the New York City Department of Sanitation:. I would like to suggest that the NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) send out an announcement early in the fall season for the return of the Fall Leaf Compost Program. For this season, I haven’t seen a postcard or any notification in the newspaper regarding the upcoming collections on Staten Island, which are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Dec.4.

