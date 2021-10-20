Chris Hardie: Turning back the time turmoil

This summer, walkers downtown may have felt like they’d time traveled when they stumbled across a set for the feature film Cabrini (directed by Alejandro Monteverde) between Cathedral Park and Main across from St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral. Over three months, crew members (many Buffalo-based) worked to create two city streets—a main commercial strip with shops and vendor carts and a shanty town. Existing storefronts were transformed with paint and facades and the modern cement street became a dirt road traversed by trolleys and carriages, all to replicate Five Points, New York City circa 1895. After five days of filming, the crew was tasked with restoring the area to its present state as filming moved on to different Buffalo locations.
