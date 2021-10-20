CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chris Hardie: Turning back the time turmoil

La Crosse Tribune
 8 days ago

In a few weeks — Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. to be precise — most of the nation’s clocks will be turned back an hour as we return to standard time. The extra hour of daylight that we’ve experienced since March 14 as part of Daylight Saving Time will go away...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Take time for tending

Looking back now, I see I’ve been a bit adrift since retiring from my psychotherapy practice. At first, I took up the slack by writing columns to the Concord Monitor readership, whom I view as friends and neighbors. Recently, I’ve taken a break from writing due to a perfect storm...
CONCORD, NH
gallatinnews.com

It’s time to turn over a new leaf

It is the timeless Bible verse that we have heard our whole lives: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old he will not turn from it.”. Apparently, the good Lord has a sense of humor because this story has to do with the word “turn.” Specifically, turn signal, because most, if not all, have forgotten what that little lever on the left of the steering wheel is for.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Hawaii State
Clarion News

Looking Back in Time 102121

UBad conditions have developed at the Hamley Coal Company mine below Sligo. Last Sunday evening the mine's tipple was set on fire and the greater portion destroyed. The company has been trying to get the miners back to work under a tentative agreement that would give the men a fair living wage and profit sharing of 50-50. The spirit of anarchy got among some men who will not work at any price. The company appealed to Sheriff H. Les Carson who has sworn in a number of deputies. The state police are also on the job.
CLARION, PA
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Time Changes#Air Conditioning#Amish#Hardie Standard Time#History Com
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Internet obsessives scour Florida reserve for Laundrie clues showcasing possible ‘gator bones’ on social media

After the partial skeletal remains of Brian Laundrie were found in a park connected to the Carlton Reserve, internet-obsessed sleuths have been scouring the area searching for additional clues. Mr Laundrie was the person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancé, Gabby Petito. Ms Petito's body was found on 19 September and was ruled a homicide from manual strangulation. Mr Laundrie's remains were found just over a month later on 20 October. The Sarasota County medical examiner used dental records to confirm the skeletal remains were those of Mr Laundrie. One woman, whose Twitter name...
INTERNET
earth.com

A quadrillion tons of diamonds are beneath Earth's surface

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how seismic waves were used to locate trillions of tons of diamonds deep below Earth’s surface. Scientists at MIT estimate that a quadrillion tons of diamonds are located about 100 miles deep in the Earth. This figure, which is one thousand times more than one trillion, is mind boggling.
EARTH SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
News Break
Politics
Idaho Only

The Tiny Historic Town In Idaho That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Idaho is full of beautiful small towns that make for the perfect day trip destination. However, there is one tiny historic town in Idaho that should be at the top of almost every list: Riggins. Located in west-central Idaho, this tiny town is truly a remarkable place that must be on your bucket list. From its fascinating history to the most incredible views and thrilling outdoor adventures, Riggins is one area in Idaho that you’ll immediately fall in love with.
IDAHO STATE
voicenewsnebraska.com

Back in Time at the Stone Barn

FILLEY – Exhibitor George Thompson of Beatrice was ... Sorry! A subscription is required to view the rest of this content. Please login below or Subscribe today.
FESTIVAL
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
buffalospree.com

Downtown steps back in time

This summer, walkers downtown may have felt like they’d time traveled when they stumbled across a set for the feature film Cabrini (directed by Alejandro Monteverde) between Cathedral Park and Main across from St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral. Over three months, crew members (many Buffalo-based) worked to create two city streets—a main commercial strip with shops and vendor carts and a shanty town. Existing storefronts were transformed with paint and facades and the modern cement street became a dirt road traversed by trolleys and carriages, all to replicate Five Points, New York City circa 1895. After five days of filming, the crew was tasked with restoring the area to its present state as filming moved on to different Buffalo locations.
BUFFALO, NY
wmfe.org

After SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission, Chris Sembroski is back on Earth

The crew of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission spent three days in space, launching from Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The mission was bankrolled by billionaire Jared Isaacman and aimed to raise money for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It was the first all-civilian mission with four ordinary people...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SPY

The Best Electric Hand Warmers Will Keep Your Paws Toasty This Winter

With temperatures starting to fall, you’ll likely be switching from your summer wardrobe to your winter one soon, if you haven’t already done so. Say goodbye to shorts and tees and pull out your favorite winter warmers, such as scarves, gloves and blankets. When it comes to keeping your central core warm, layering up on t-shirts, sweaters and even socks is a feasible idea. However, try this approach with gloves and it’s not long before you lose functionality, especially if you’re looking to use a smartphone or grab onto a steering wheel. That’s why we suggest keeping your hands warm...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy