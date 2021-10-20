CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Teen still on the run after escaping juvenile detention center; Will face adult charges when caught

By Jonah Gilmore
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — 18-year-old Malik Williams is still on the run after escaping from the East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 14 . Police said once he is caught he will face charges as an adult.

Baton Rouge Police said Williams is still considered “armed and dangerous.”

Last week, five juveniles attacked a pair of guards at the facility before breaking out and stealing a vehicle.

“They developed a plan in order to escape from the Juvenile Detention Center and they had a weapon in hand when they did,” said BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely.

4 of 5 juvenile detention center escapees captured; Search for remaining juvenile continues

As for the motive, McKneely said “They just wanted to get away from what we can tell.”

Williams is no longer considered a juvenile and once he is captured, he will face adult charges.

“He will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish prison because he is now considered an adult,” said McKneely.

He said it’s disheartening to see a group of teens already facing charges take another risk.

Police are now relying on tips from the community for Williams’ location, they are hoping to find him soon with the information they have been receiving.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

