Cambria County, PA

Police: Thieves targeted unlocked vehicles in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County

By Patrick Buchnowski pbuchnowski@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 8 days ago
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Thieves targeted at least 10 unlocked vehicles in Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, authorities said.

Police Chief Tammi Collier said the crimes happened late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The thieves made off with mostly loose change from vehicles in the areas of Skyline Drive, Killiwatt Street, Cushon Street and the 1200 block of Frankstown Road.

Police are urging anyone with surveillance video, including door cams and trail cams, to contact Conemaugh Township police at 814-535-6192.

