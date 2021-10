OUinsider analysts Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune bring you a candid and blunt podcast about the Sooners Speed 'D' and its issues over the last few weeks. They ask a question on how does a team that was winning due to the play of the Sooners defense all of the sudden become so inept that a bad Kansas team makes the Sooners WORK and have to make a comeback to pull off a victory in Lawrence (KS) this past weekend? Will Alex Grinch, Lincoln Riley, Roy Manning, Brian Odom, Roy Manning, Jamar Cain, and Calvin Thibodeaux be able to reach the defensive players and wake them up heading into the all-important Championship November? A Championship November that has the potential of OU playing four straight top 20 teams (counting the Big 12 Championship Game)?

