Our Battle Ground is in dire need of sensible leadership. Partisan politics are creating wedges in every aspect of our lives and our town is certainly not immune. Every choice we make in our lives now is taking on the tint of either being the blue or the red choice. Left or right. Sensible people know, deep down, that not everything can be boiled down to such stark contrasts. Our town is facing many meaningful challenges at the moment. How do we manage growth while maintaining our identity? How do we provide family-wage jobs and keep housing affordable? How do we keep the next generation of Battle Ground citizens well-educated and engaged? These are complex challenges that require nuance and thinking that does not fit neatly in one ideological box or the other. We need leaders who can resist the temptation of partisan politics. We need folks who can rise above the bickering and posturing and put our community first.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO