Afterthoughts: Expensive Hallowe’en

We left our little lodge in Wapiti at 7:15 am. The drive along the Shoshoni River is beautiful. The stone mountains appear to be carved at the summits into strange shapes. There is beauty at every turn. The elk are out in great numbers this morning. This road has many ranches and camps along the way. I am curious if the owners were homesteaders and how the land transferred from the indigenous people to the government to the current owners. It is hardly fit for raising cows or planting crops. I see scattered herds of cattle occasionally. The landscape is eerily beautiful. We also saw two bald eagles this morning soon after we entered the park. The scars from the forest fires seem never ending.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO