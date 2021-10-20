CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afterthoughts: Expensive Hallowe’en

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI like Hallowe’en; but, I believe we’ve gone a little crazy when it comes to what we spend on this holiday. Mind you, this is just my opinion; you don’t have to agree. When I heard that Americans will spend more than ten billion dollars celebrating Hallowe’en, I was a bit...

Main Line Banter: ‘The Great Pumpkin’ and other Hallowe’en muse

Holy Hallowe’en, Charlie Brown! It has been more than 60 years already since Charles M. Schulz introduced “the Great Pumpkin” into his “Peanuts” gallery of legendary comic strip characters!. Surely you are familiar with the ever-gullible Linus feeling obligated every Hallowe’en to stand vigil at the pumpkin patch, passionately believing...
The best spooky-themed menu to make for Hallowe'en 2021

My three daughters adore Hallowe’en, and anticipate this ghoulish night every year with much enthusiasm – and with terrifying costumes and gruesome decorations to boot. In fact, they might stick me on a stake with a couple of fireworks beneath me if I don’t put as much effort into my plans for Hallowe’en cooking as I do for Bonfire Night. The food, I’m told by Dorothy, aged eight, ‘must be awful and disgusting and very, very scary, but delicious, so you still want to eat it’.
‘Hallowe’en’ returns to Greenfield Village with lots of family fun

Dearborn, Mich. — Follow the illuminated jack-o-lantern paths and stroll through the village for a spooktacular night at Hallowe’en in Greenfield Village running every Saturday and Sunday night until October 31. See the Grim Reaper as he welcomes you to begin your journey. Visit Witch Hazel’s Used Broom Lot where...
Ooooo….SoHum’s Scary Schedule of Spooktacular Events for Hallowe’en

Press release from the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce:. The Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce is delighted to share the fun events planned in Southern Humboldt for Hallowe’en. Hallowe’en weekend will kick off on Friday, October 29 in downtown Garberville with our traditional Costume Contest followed by some fun entertainment...
Hallowe'en Ghost Walk

A local theatre company is preparing to host a popular annual Hallowe'en event with a ghostly walk around town. Bridgnorth's Theatre on the Steps will once again bring lost spirits to life with their annual Ghost Walk, scheduled to take place on October 27 and 28. Some 200 people each...
Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
What Do Teal Pumpkins Mean During Trick or Treating?

Have you ever run into teal pumpkins while trick or treating?. Either on a doorstep or being held by some young trick or treater? Well, as it turns out, there's a reason for the color swap from orange to teal. According to WTOL11, this is a message that either the...
Exclusive Single Premiere: Afterthought “Summerset Stunner” (2021)

The brilliantly upbeat “Summerset Stunner” from Sydney pop-punk quintet Afterthought is bursting with sunshine and optimism. With classic indie guitars, a tight beat and soaring harmonies this is a track to celebrate love and friendship. This is the second single to be released from their forthcoming sophomore self-titled EP, to be released on the 22nd October, 2021. The lead single, “Homebound” was released last month.
Daily Devotional: God's Garden

Jesus said, “My Father is glorified by this, that you bear much fruit and become my disciples.” - John 15:8 (NRSV) Psalm 104:27-35 This year my husband and I decided to turn our little-used back deck into a container garden. It is working beautifully. I am overjoyed by the brilliant colors of the flowers, the fragrance of the herbs, and the lush green of the vegetables. Each plant is beautiful on its own, but together they display the beauty of God’s handiwork. I have found great pleasure in tending this new garden and learning what each plant needs. Some need more water than others, some need more space to spread out, all need regular fertilizing for nourishment, and all need occasional pruning.
These Christmas Inflatables Will Turn Your Home Into the Main Attraction on the Block

The holiday season is finally upon us, and with that, it’s time to start decorating our homes with the best Christmas decorations to set the mood. That includes having the best Christmas inflatables to help turn the outside of your home into one of the best attractions on the block. The best Christmas inflatables are sure to turn heads, making your home a must-see during the holiday season. They come in all shapes, sizes, and designs but in our opinion: the bigger the better. Our list of holiday inflatables offers a selection of sizes ranging from just a few feet to...
10 best advent calendars for men: From grooming gifts to cheese and wine countdowns

Advent calendars have become a bit of a thing in recent times, with many people actually buying calendars for others as part of a Christmas present. Why not enjoy the entire month instead of just one day? It’s fair logic, and many brands and businesses now provide a huge variety of options.Of course, a great calendar will be subjective to an extent: a lactose intolerant vegan isn’t going to want a cheese advent calendar, and actual intolerance aside, men are a fussy bunch at the best of times. Whether the men you know are notoriously hard to buy gifts for...
The Bright Side: Bears and More

We left our little lodge in Wapiti at 7:15 am. The drive along the Shoshoni River is beautiful. The stone mountains appear to be carved at the summits into strange shapes. There is beauty at every turn. The elk are out in great numbers this morning. This road has many ranches and camps along the way. I am curious if the owners were homesteaders and how the land transferred from the indigenous people to the government to the current owners. It is hardly fit for raising cows or planting crops. I see scattered herds of cattle occasionally. The landscape is eerily beautiful. We also saw two bald eagles this morning soon after we entered the park. The scars from the forest fires seem never ending.
The Best Dog Treats for Training Fido in 2021

Training your dog may seem like a major task at first, but once you settle on a training plan and gain a sense of routine, it’ll get easier. Utilizing specific dog treats for training will become a big factor in letting your dog understand what they’re doing right. Positive reinforcement is a popular technique and treats play a big role in facilitating good outcomes for puppies. The first thing you need to decide is what type of treat your dog enjoys. Texture and flavor are the main components here. Does your dog enjoy chewy treats or bite-sized nibbles? Most training treats are...
Be safe this Halloween

As Halloween quickly approaches, the Indiana State Police would offer a few safety tips for parents and children to consider before heading out to trick-or-treat:. Know and abide by the appropriate dates and times your local community has established for trick-or-treating. Make sure that your child has a flashlight, glow...
10 best gifts for cyclists to upgrade their kit this Christmas

Looking for the perfect gift for the cyclist in your life? It can be a nightmare to choose– especially if you’re a non-biker who doesn’t know their gears from their elbow.Your favourite two-wheel fanatic has probably already got a favourite jersey, shorts and pump, so why not buy them something a bit different – something they probably wouldn’t normally treat themself to?We’ve tracked down some of the best gift ideas for cyclists out there – some quirky, some practical, and all of them guaranteed to bring a smile to their face when they unwrap them.How we tested We got our...
Daily Devotional: Dry Bones

The Lord God proclaims to these bones: I am about to put breath in you, and you will live again. - Ezekiel 37:5 (CEB) Ezekiel 37:1-14 During a recent battle with depression, I found myself devoid of all desire for God. For a few months, I lived in a seemingly impenetrable fog. Morning devotions were a struggle, church sermons felt wearisome, and ministry was a burden too great to bear. It was a dry season unlike anything I had ever experienced. At the lowest points of my journey, I railed at God, “How could you let this happen to me again?”
