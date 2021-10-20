CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Survivor 41’ fans agree JD Robinson should have been voted out in episode 4 [POLL RESULTS]

By Kevin Jacobsen
GoldDerby
 8 days ago
JD Robinson became the fifth boot of “ Survivor 41” at the end of last week’s episode, after a rather epic blunder. The 20-year-old college student was manipulated by tribemate Shan Smith into giving her his extra vote advantage. While Shan framed it as an act of trust, she took this as an opportunity to gain more power in the game and take out a likable social threat in the process. And based on the results of a new Gold Derby poll , it looks like most readers agree with this move.

In the poll, which asked fans to vote for who they think should have gotten the boot in Episode 4 , 52.5% agreed that JD deserved his ultimate fate. This is the first time all season that voters have agreed with a tribe’s decision at Tribal Council.

Meanwhile, 22.5% of voters thought Genie Chen should have been voted out instead. The grocery clerk had a rough episode in which she lashed out at her fellow tribemates after they voted out her ally, Brad Reese , and she voiced concern that she was on the bottom. She even threatened to use her shot in the dark die, which would have prevented her from being voted out at Tribal Council, but she ultimately chose to save it.

Shan and Ricard Foye both earned 12.5% of the vote. This is hardly a surprise considering they have thus far been framed as the power players of the Ua tribe. Both players have shown that their only loyalty is to each other, and their game acumen could make them huge threats heading into a merge, which will likely come within the next few episodes.

What may complicate their games is the decision to keep Genie, who is surely grateful to still be in the game but doesn’t seem likely to stick with them after everything they’ve been through. It may just be a matter of whether Ua goes to yet another Tribal Council before the merge, but if they don’t, voting out JD may be looked back on as a poor decision if she jumps ship and Ricard and Shan find themselves at the bottom.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on CBS . You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “Survivor” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Related
CinemaBlend

A Survivor Villain Has Emerged After One Of The Dumbest Moves In Season 41

To be a villain in the game of Survivor means a player is waist-deep in lies and schemes. Either you're a Russell Hantz-type that is very upfront about it or you're a Sandra Diaz-Twine who pulls the strings from a distance. In Season 41, a bonafide Survivor villain has already emerged and orchestrated another player to make one of the dumbest strategic moves so far. And let's just say, this villain doesn't fit the type.
TV SERIES
International Business Times

'Survivor 41': JD Robinson Talks 'Poor' Play, Shan's Strategy Against Him

Jairus "JD" Robinson learned a tough lesson on Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 41." The 20-year-old college student became the fifth person voted out of "Survivor 41" after he trusted Ua tribemate Shantel Smith, known by Shan on the show, with possession of his extra vote advantage. Shan pulled off her second major blindside in as many weeks after writing JD's name down as she clutched his extra vote.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

JD Robinson reacts to the 'poor Survivor play on my part'

Jairus "JD" Robinson thought he had produced the ultimate "money" shot, calling his winning ring toss as it was in the air. But in the end, the shot missed, and with it, so did the college student's dreams of winning his favorite show. Survivor 41 claimed its fifth victim, as...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 5: Genie Chen voted out over Ricard

From the very start of Survivor 41 episode 5, it was clear that we were going to be in for a chaotic episode really like no other. You had Shan secretly opening an idol that Genie technically found, and then also Xander spinning some terrible lie to Tiffany about when he found his idol.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 6 sneak peek: Does Ricard still have the advantage?

As we move forward into Survivor 41 episode 6 on CBS tomorrow night, there could still be tension at Ua, or at least what’s left of it. Last week, we saw Genie voted out of the tribe — which means, in turn, that we’re in a situation where only Ricard and Shan are left. These two are both strong strategic players, and both of them are very-much interested in maintaining leverage over the other for as long as possible.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Survivor 41 Episode 6 Recap: A Matter Of Time

Great Scott! Well, tonight’s episode of Survivor is sure to “ruffle some feathers,” as Jeff Probst proclaimed. If this season hasn’t been your cup of tea up until now, you probably wouldn’t mind being in Erika‘s shoes, with the chance to turn back the hands of time…only you might use your powers to go back […] The post Survivor 41 Episode 6 Recap: A Matter Of Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: If They Could Only Watch One Episode for the Rest of Their Lives, Here’s Which Ones Fans Are Picking

CBS‘s hit show, “NCIS,” just kicked off its 19th season and it’s been nothing if action-packed since the premiere. Monday debuts its third brand new episode. As such, “NCIS” fans have followed an impressive total number of episodes soaring way past 300. However, recently, fans faced an almost impossible question. Were “NCIS” fans only able to watch one episode of the crime drama for the rest of their lives, the following are their picks.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

