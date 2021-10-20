CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Sister of reveller, 26, who was stabbed to death at illegal rave urges those who attended to 'do the right thing' and come forward as police release CCTV images of potential witnesses in hunt for killer

By William Cole For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

The sister of a man who was stabbed to death at an illegal rave has urged people to break their silence and come forward with information about his death.

Jason Nyarko, 26, died after an incident at a warehouse in Bermondsey, south-east London, on Saturday June 26.

The Metropolitan Police have said anyone who attended the unlicensed event will not 'get in any kind of trouble' if they come forward.

Officers were called at around 11.45pm following reports that a man had been stabbed inside an industrial unit in Stockholm Road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eR12F_0cX1OErq00
Jason Nyarko (pictured), 26, was stabbed to death at an illegal rave in a warehouse in Bermondsey, south-east London, on June 26. Met Police are asking for witnesses to come forward

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, Mr Nyarko was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigators have released images of a number of potential witnesses they would like to speak to, and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or filmed any arguments or fights at the warehouse. Those pictured are not suspected of being involved in the stabbing.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: 'While we have made progress with our investigation, we know there are a lot of people who were there that evening who have not yet come forward.

'We know that there may be some reluctance to speak to us because this was an unlicensed music event which took place during Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wmHB_0cX1OErq00
The Metropolitan Police have said anyone who attended the unlicensed event will not 'get in any kind of trouble' if they come forward. Pictured: Potential witness

'I have a very clear message for anyone worried about this - you will not get in any kind of trouble for attending this rave.'

He continued: 'You might think what you saw or heard that evening is not relevant to us.

'That is not the case. Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it to be, could prove vital to our investigation.'

Mr Nyarko's family said the incident has devastated their lives and urged people to 'do the right thing'.

His sister, Goldie Nyarko, said: 'It has been extremely difficult to face what has now become our reality and to accept and come to terms with what happened to Jason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372uPO_0cX1OErq00
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said: 'You will not get in any kind of trouble for attending this rave'. Pictured: Potential witnesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKQPO_0cX1OErq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMNza_0cX1OErq00
Mr Nyarko's family said the incident has devastated their lives and urged people to 'do the right thing' and come forward. Pictured: Potential witnesses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtQ3R_0cX1OErq00

'To be honest we don't think we ever will.

'Losing Jason has ripped apart our family, devastated our lives and has left us heartbroken.

'Words will never be enough to convey how painful each day without our Jason is.

'Not only was Jason a twin, a brother, a son, an uncle, a cousin and a nephew, he was the one who kept the family strong and together.

'He was loved by so many and the impact of his death has left so many broken. Twenty-six years of happiness - that's all we had.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Itren_0cX1OErq00
Mr Nyarko's sister Goldie: 'We know a lot of people have not come forward and we need those people to do so. Please just do the right thing'. Pictured: Potential witness

'Even though we will never get Jason back, he deserves justice for what happened to him that evening.

'We know a lot of people have not come forward and we need those people to do so.

'Please just do the right thing. Jason went for a night out and never came back home.

'We never got to say goodbye. Someone chose to senselessly take his life away in the most horrific way.'

Anyone who attended the event and has information can call the Met incident room on 020 8721 4205.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Husband, 28, who stabbed his wife to death then tried to cover his tracks is jailed for life... after police found him checking neighbours' CCTV to see if he'd been filmed moving her body

A husband who stabbed his wife to death and was found by police checking his neighbour's CCTV to see if he had been spotted has been jailed for life. Kashish Aggarwal, 28, brutally attacked Geetika Goyal, 29, at their home in Leicester before wrapping her body in plastic on March 3 this year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMOV

29 days of terror: The hunt for the I-70 killer leads police to release age-enhanced sketch of suspect

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- His crimes stretched across the Midwest, now the I-70/35 killer is back under the microscope as police release new information on the cold case. Inside the St. Charles Police Department, there is a room full of thousands of files related to the man known as the I-70/35 serial killer. Next month, the department will meet with every agency involved in the case, along with the FBI and ATF. The investigators and forensic experts will go through thousands of files in hopes of finding a clue that will crack the case.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cctv#Rave#The Metropolitan Police
BBC

Wigan murder probe: CCTV footage of potential witnesses released

Detectives have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to who may have witnessed the crucial moments before a man's murder. Thomas Williamson, 30, was found stabbed to death in Charles Street in Wigan at 01:30 BST on 25 September. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) want to speak...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Mail

Woman, 48, suffers horrific burns on her face and body after her HUSBAND accidentally set her on FIRE - leaving her in a coma for two months and forced to undergo $2.9 MILLION of reconstructive surgery

A brave woman has revealed how she forgave her husband after he accidentally set her on fire in a horrific firepit accident that left her with agonizing burns all over her body - and seen her forced to undergo more than $2.9 million worth of reconstructive surgery. Influencer Tonya Meisenbach,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTOP

Leesburg police asking witnesses to come forward after teen assaulted on W&OD Trail

Police say a teenage girl was assaulted on a section of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail in Leesburg, Virginia, last Thursday and are asking for witnesses to come forward. According to Leesburg police, the incident happened in an area northwest of the Tuscarora Creek Park trail access on Oct. 7. The teenager told police she was jogging on the trail around 6 p.m. when a man grabbed her. A cyclist then ran into the man, at which point he ran away.
LEESBURG, VA
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of Indigenous woman who shot dead alleged rapist ‘in self defence’ appeals to judge for mercy

The family of a Native American woman who shot dead her alleged rapist in what she says was self defence, has appealed to a federal judge who could jail her for almost 20 years.Maddesyn George, 27, who has an 18-month-old child, is due to next month appear before a judge who will determine her fate over an incident that happened last summer.On July 12 2020, on the Coleville Indian Reservation in eastern Washington state, Ms George shot and killed Kristopher “Buddy” Graber as he was approaching her car window. She has alleged Graber had raped her the night before and that she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A woman with 20 stab wounds died of suicide, an autopsy found. Her parents are unconvinced: ‘It makes no sense.’

Ellen Greenberg died in the kitchen of her Philadelphia apartment on the afternoon of a snowstorm in January 2011. Schools had let out early on account of the weather, and the 27-year-old first-grade teacher had headed home to the two-bedroom unit she shared with her fiance, Sam Goldberg. Hours later, after he returned from the gym, he found Greenberg dead. A knife had been plunged into her chest, one of 20 stab wounds discovered on her head, neck and torso.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Shafeeq Lewis, Accused Of Fatally Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy On Way To School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police want you to take a look at new evidence in the manhunt for the killer of a 13-year-old who was gunned down on the way to school in North Philadelphia. About a dozen gunshots can be heard in surveillance video from Judson and Clearfield Streets. One of the bullets struck the student as he was sitting in a car on Oct. 8. However, there’s still no indication he was the intended target. Five others were wounded. Police have identified 29-year-old Shafeeq Lewis as the gunman. You can see the distinctive tattoos on his neck and forehead. There is a $20,000 reward in this case. If you have any information, please contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

256K+
Followers
5K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy