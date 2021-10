If you need to work with GitHub, but don't have time to get up to speed with the git command line, Jack Wallen believes the GitHub Desktop app is the perfect tool for the job. Git is hands down, the most widely-used version control system on the planet. With Git, you can contribute to and collaborate on projects of any type and size. But if you're new to the world of Git, you might find using the command line a bit inefficient. You might have come from a very GUI-centric platform, where everything was point-and-click. Or you simply don't have time to learn the ins and outs of the Git command line tools.

