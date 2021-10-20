'They are trying to coerce cooperation': State, local police unions remain defiant on vaccine status reporting order

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The Chicago Police Department said 21 officers have been stripped of their police powers and told to go home on no-pay status for not abiding by the city’s vaccine status reporting order; but state and local police unions remain defiant.

The head of the state Fraternal Order of Police lodge has told members in departments outside the City of Chicago that no one can be forced to volunteer for what he calls “Lightfoot duty,” just as no one should be able to force officers to be "injected with chemicals against their will."

Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood also told members who are thinking about volunteering to help beef up Chicago police ranks to remember they are going into an "unfamiliar, historically dangerous territory under brand new rules in the State of Illinois regarding use of force. These rules, which can, and likely will be, enforced by the Cook County State's Attorney, can put your career and freedom in jeopardy."

Meanwhile, Chicago FOP President John Catanzara said officers should call for union representation if supervisors try to “counsel” them to say on the city’s portal whether or not they’re vaccinated.

"They are trying to coerce cooperation with the portal without getting to headquarters, because they know that’s where we are at. They don’t want us talking to members. They’re trying to get them to cooperate prior to even seeing FOP representation," Catanzara said.

Catanzara said court hearings Wednesday could be pivotal in determining the direction of the union’s fight against the city.

He also noted the city will be putting more officers on no-pay status and sending them home while also graduating a new class from the police academy Wednesday.

"Kind of ironic. One part of the day they’re giving out new stars. The other part of the day they’re willing to take ‘em away. This is really an upside down world," Catanzara said.​