UK startup Healx to begin clinical trial on repositioned drug for Fragile X syndrome

A Colorado man pleaded guilty today in connection with his participation in a scheme to falsify clinical drug trial data. Duniel Tejeda, 35, of Canon City, Colorado, and formerly of Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the Southern District of Florida to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. According to court documents, Tejeda worked at Tellus Clinical Research, a medical clinic based in Miami. Tejeda served as a project manager and study coordinator for clinical drug trials. As part of his plea agreement, Tejeda admitted that he agreed with others to falsify data in medical records in connection with clinical trials intended to evaluate various medical conditions, including opioid dependency, irritable bowel syndrome and diabetic nephropathy. Among other things, Tejeda falsified data to make it appear as though subjects were participating in the trials when, in truth, they were not.
Comments / 0