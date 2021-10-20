CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

UK startup Healx to begin clinical trial on repositioned drug for Fragile X syndrome

By Emma Betuel
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, drug discovery startup Healx announced that it has gained FDA investigational new drug status for a Phase 2a clinical trial on a repositioned drug (more on this later) for Fragile X syndrome. The study, which will evaluate the effects of a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug on Fragile X, will begin...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Is technology the key to accelerating rare disease clinical trials?

The FDA classifies more than 6,000 diseases as rare, which means that they affect less than 200,000 people in the United States. Only 5% of these diseases currently have FDA-approved treatments. This lack of treatment options is devastating for the hundreds of millions of people worldwide who suffer from a...
HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Moleculin obtains UK MHRA authorisation for Phase Ia trial of Covid-19 drug

Moleculin Biotech has obtained the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorisation to initiate a Phase Ia clinical trial of its drug, WP1122, in the country to treat Covid-19. An inhibitor of metabolism/glycosylation, WP1122 is a prodrug of an antimetabolite known as 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG). The London-Riverside Research Ethics...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
New Scientist

The controversial new clinical trials that promise faster results

HUNDREDS of years ago, if you had a pain, a cough or a fever, an apothecary might prescribe you a tincture or – joy – a restorative course of leeches. Thankfully, medicine has come a long way since then. It is by no means perfect, but hospitals, drugs and healthcare have made our days inestimably more comfortable.
SCIENCE
Business Insider

PlantFuel begins clinical trials on its Performance Protein vs Whey Protein.

**PlantFuel Inc. is committed to validating their products with a strong investment in robust clinical research & development. They have sponsored a human clinical trial lead by CAHS (The Center for Applied Health Sciences), one of the premier clinical research organizations specializing in dietary supplement, sports nutrition & human performance to evaluate the safety, tolerability & efficacy of PlantFuel Performance Protein, plant-based protein in healthy, active men and women consumed daily during an 8-week exercise program.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Startup#Clinical Research#Fragile X Syndrome#Clinical Trial#Uk#Balderton Capital#Amadeus Capital Partners#Global Brain#Btov Partners#Techcrunch#Stanford University
MarketWatch

Novavax is seeking authorization in the U.K. for its COVID-19 vaccine

Shares of Novavax Inc. jumped 8.0% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the company said it began submitting its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for authorization in the U.K. Novavax's vaccine candidate is protein-based, meaning it's a different type of vaccine than the mRNA shots developed by BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. or the ChAdOx1 technology used in the AstraZeneca shots. Novavax's vaccine came out of clinical trials in the U.K. with an overall efficacy rate of 89.7%. The company plans to submit its vaccine candidate to U.S. regulators by the end of the year. Novavax's stock is up 21.0% for the year, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.8%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Experts warn UK against 'blindly' following US in jabbing healthy five-year-olds against Covid because the reasons are 'scientifically weak' — as FDA panel approves Pfizer's vaccine for primary school-aged children

Arguments to vaccinate children as young as five against Covid are 'scientifically weak', British experts claimed today after the US moved closer to jabbing infants. An advisory panel to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday almost unanimously agreed the benefits of giving under-12s Pfizer's jab outweighed risks. American health...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Biogen says ALS drug did not meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 clinical trial

Shares of Biogen were down 0.6% in premarket trading on Monday, the day after the company said an experimental amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) drug did not meet the primary endpoint in an open-label, Phase 3 clinical trial. Biogen said it is considering next steps for the investigational drug, tofersen, which was being tested in people with a rare form of the neurodegenerative disease. "These preliminary data may be supportive of some hints of efficacy; however, the study failed the well-understood ALS primary endpoint, and thus we don't see how Biogen would be able to proceed with a filing with this data," SVB Leerink analyst Marc Goodman told investors on Sunday. Biogen's stock is up 14.8% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 19.0%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Trending Clinical Topic: COVID Antiviral Drug

Each week, we identify one top search term, speculate about what caused its popularity, and provide an infographic on a related condition. If you have thoughts about what's trending and why, share them with us on Twitter or Facebook. Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FDA
92.7 WOBM

Clinical trials speed up because of COVID

(NEW BRUNSWICK) – The coronavirus pandemic has caused untold misery, pain and suffering, but it has also revolutionized how clinical trials for new drugs and treatments are carried out. When the pandemic first started in March 2020, clinical trials – like nearly everything else in New Jersey – came to...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Medical News Today

What are ulcerative colitis clinical trials?

Ulcerative colitis is a form of inflammatory bowel disease. There is currently no cure. Various clinical trials are investigating treatments that may help ease peoples’ symptoms. Researchers are developing novel treatments for ulcerative colitis (UC) through ongoing clinical trials. These studies look at how well the treatments work, who they...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pih.org

EndTB Clinical Trial Enrolls 750 Patients

The race to find a safer, shorter treatment for one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases just advanced to the next level. The endTB project has enrolled 750 patients across four continents in a clinical trial aiming to find safer, shorter, and effective treatments for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). Partners In...
HEALTH
TechCrunch

NeuraLight emerges from stealth with $5.5M to digitize neurological evaluation and care

The seed funding round included participation from MSAD, Kli, Tuesday, Operator Partners, and VSC Ventures. Angel investors include Trax Retail’s CEO Tamara Minick-Scokalo, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, Clover Health CEO Vivek Garipalli, and Noam Soloman, the CEO of Immunai. NeuraLight, which has dual headquarters in Austin and Tel Aviv, aims...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Clinical Implications From the VISION Trial in mCRPC

Scott T. Tagawa, MD, FACP: I believe that the VISION results, particularly in the context of all of the other studies—particular prospective studies that might’ve been single arm, plus the TheraP study, which was a patient population highly selected by imaging head-to-head against cabazitaxel—lutetium-PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]-617 improved outcomes. In that context for patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer [CRPC], arguably for at least those who have some PSMA positivity, this represents a new standard of care.
HEALTH
Government Technology

U.S. Needs Better Clinical Trials, Vaccination Campaigns

As the nation continues battling the pandemic, health care officials should heed some of the lessons learned thus far, namely that clinical trials should include groups most affected by the pandemic and that accurate information about vaccines needs to win over disinformation. Those were the key messages during a press...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

Merck strikes deal for global access to Covid drug

US drugmaker Merck & Co. on Wednesday announced a deal that could see generic versions of its Covid-19 medication widely distributed in poorer countries, in a first during the pandemic. The Miami-based company's chief executive Wendy Holman said the deal meant "quality-assured generic versions of molnupiravir can be developed and distributed quickly following regulatory authorisation".
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shore News Network

Study Coordinator Pleads Guilty in Scheme to Falsify Clinical Drug Trial Data

A Colorado man pleaded guilty today in connection with his participation in a scheme to falsify clinical drug trial data. Duniel Tejeda, 35, of Canon City, Colorado, and formerly of Miami, Florida, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the Southern District of Florida to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. According to court documents, Tejeda worked at Tellus Clinical Research, a medical clinic based in Miami. Tejeda served as a project manager and study coordinator for clinical drug trials. As part of his plea agreement, Tejeda admitted that he agreed with others to falsify data in medical records in connection with clinical trials intended to evaluate various medical conditions, including opioid dependency, irritable bowel syndrome and diabetic nephropathy. Among other things, Tejeda falsified data to make it appear as though subjects were participating in the trials when, in truth, they were not.
FDA

Comments / 0

Community Policy