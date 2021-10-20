U.K. researchers study genetic link to methane emissions in cattle, key to reducing greenhouse gases

A new study from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) has found that methane emissions from the distribution and use of natural gases across the United States are two to 10 times higher than those estimated by the Environmental Protection Agency. In Boston, the methane emissions from the natural gas system are six times higher than recent estimates and did not significantly change over a period of eight years.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO