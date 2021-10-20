CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tragic Death Of Willy Wonka Composer Leslie Bricusse

By Isabel Cohen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeslie Bricusse, famous composer for a number of well-known films, including the score from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," and music from "Home Alone," "Doctor Dolittle," "Hook," and the "James Bond" series, has died at the age of 90. The sad news came from Bricusse's son Adam, who took to...

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
The Tragic Death Of Oz Star Granville Adams

Actor Granville Adams has died. News of the actor's tragic death was confirmed on October 10 in a post from Adams' Instagram account. "Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God," the somber post began. "After a long hard-fought battle with cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed."
The Tragic Death Of Shameless Actor Ricarlo Flanagan

"Shameless" actor Ricarlo Flanagan has died. His agent, Stu Golfman of KMR Talent, solemnly confirmed his death to People, saying, "Ricarlo was truly one of the nicest people on the planet, a wonderful performer and we are heartbroken by the news of his passing." Flanagan was multi-talented, finding success as an actor, rapper, and comedian, but was perhaps best known for his role as Davey on "Shameless." His other credits include "Insecure," "Last Comic Standing," "The Mick," "Walk the Prank," "The Neighborhood," and others, per Deadline.
Bridgerton's Marc Pilcher Dies from Covid

Marc Pilcher (53), Bridgerton's incredible hairstylist and makeup artist has died from Covid-19. His untimely death comes one month after his Emmy win for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on the Regency-Era show. Cast and crew of the show are heartbroken to see this kind member of their team pass away.
Leslie Bricusse Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Doctor Dolittle’, ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Willy Wonka’ Songwriter Was 90

Leslie Bricusse, the songwriter for film and stage whose extensive roster of hits and standards includes “The Candy Man” from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, “Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Dolittle and “What Kind of Fool Am I?” from Stop the World – I Want to Get Off, died Tuesday. He was 90. His death was announced today by son Adam Bricusse in a Facebook post. A cause of death was not specified. “My Dearest Father passed away peacefully this morning,” Adam Bricusse wrote. “Please raise a glass for him.” “One the giant songwriters of our time,” wrote actress Joan Collins,...
Leslie Bricusse, Two-Time Oscar-Winning Songwriter, Dies at 90

Leslie Bricusse, the British songwriter who won Oscars for “Talk to the Animals” from Doctor Dolittle and for his work alongside Henry Mancini on the score to Victor, Victoria, has died. He was 90. A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Bricusse died Tuesday, his son Adam Bricusse reported on Facebook. No details of his death were immediately available. Bricusse received eight other Oscar noms: for his work on the scores for Doctor Dolittle (1967), Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969), Scrooge (1970) and Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) — he wrote “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination” for the film...
Leslie Bricusse: 'Lyrical genius' of film dies aged 90

Leslie Bricusse, the prolific British songwriter behind many of cinema's biggest hits such as Candyman and Goldfinger, has died at the age of 90. His friend Dame Joan Collins described him as "one of the giant songwriters of our time". Petula Clark, who sang You and I from 1968's Goodbye...
RIP Leslie Briscusse, Age 90, Composer of Great Songs for Films Including “Goldfinger,” “Pure Imagination,” and “Talk to the Animals”

Leslie Briscusse co-wrote so many famous songs from movies, Oscar winners, nominees, chart hits and so on. He died on Tuesday at age 90. His most famous pairing was with Anthony Newley (who was also married to Joan Collins for quite a while), but he wrote with others as well. They wrote several hit Broadway shows including “Stop the World I Want to Get Off” featuring the perennial “What Kind of Fool Am I?” That song won a Grammy in 1963. In 1968 he won an Oscar for “Talk to the Animals” from “Dr. Dolittle.”
Timothee Chalamet To Star in Willy Wonka Origin Story

Photo via @tchalamet on Instagram. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2021, Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet hinted via his Instagram at a new Willy Wonka role with the caption “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last.”. Chalamet has set the stage for a glimpse into the origins of Willy Wonka....
BMI Mourns the Loss of Legendary Songwriter/Composer Leslie Bricusse

BMI is saddened by the passing of renowned BMI songwriter and composer Leslie Bricusse, whose music won the hearts of so many throughout his storied career. Bricusse is responsible for such classics as “The Candyman” (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory), “Talk to the Animals” (Doctor Dolittle), “What Kind of Fool Am I?” (Stop the World-I Want to Get Off) and Goldfinger. Additional credits that make up his exceptional resume include music for Goodbye, Mr. Chips, Scrooge, Beyond the Rainbow, Victor/Victoria and Hook, among many others.
Timothee Chalamet Transforms Into Willy Wonka on Set of New Movie: Photos

It’s happening! Timothée Chalamet transformed into Willy Wonka while on set of his new movie, aptly titled Wonka, on Wednesday, October 13. The Oscar-nominated actor, 25, is shooting the much-anticipated flick in England. Photos showed Timothée wearing the iconic burgundy coat and brown top hat of the famous candyman while filming in the city of Bath alongside British actor Tom Davis.
Alan Hawkshaw, Music Legend, Dead at 84

Acclaimed composer Alan Hawkshaw passed away this weekend at the age of 84. Hawkshaw was best known for writing and recording many of the most iconic theme songs in the TV and movie industries. His agent told reporters from the BBC that he died in the early hours of Saturday morning due to complications with pneumonia.
Montgomery Brothers + Jimmy Heath, Mike LeDonne, Leslie Bricusse & Chico O’Farrill

Night Train continues the October feature with some of the earliest music recorded by guitar great Wes Montgomery. We’ll also hear new music from Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Lederer (with WSU alum Matt Wilson) and Dennis Mitcheltree. And we mark birthdays of trumpeter Terumasa Hino and veteran saxophonist Jimmy Heath (featured in a special in hour two of the show).
Greg Gilbert, Rock Singer, Dead at 44

Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
10 Child Stars Who Completely Quit Acting

Being a child star might seem like one of the best jobs on the planet. After all, being young, rich, and famous is a pretty sweet combination. Unfortunately, however, being in the spotlight isn’t always the experience it’s cracked up to be. For a lot of young actors, working in the entertainment industry actually be very overwhelming. As a result, there are quite a few former child stars who have chosen to leave the spotlight behind. For some, the decision was made in hopes of being able to live a “normal” life. For others, the job began to take a toll on their personal lives. Regardless of their reason for leaving, many of these formerly famous kids would likely say it’s the best decision they ever made. Keep reading to see 10 child stars who walked away from acting.
