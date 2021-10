DETROIT -- The Detroit Pistons finished last season with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and the second worst in the league and oddsmakers don’t see them doing much better this year. As the Pistons get ready to kick off the 2021-22 season Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls, sportsbooks in the state routinely have the Pistons near the bottom of the odds for teams to make the playoffs.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO