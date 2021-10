The Los Angeles Lakers overcame the loss of LeBron James to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 125-121 in overtime on Tuesday night.The four-time MVP was ruled out with an ankle injury prior to tip-off, putting pressure on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to step up in his absence.They did just that, combining for 68 points and fuelling the late comeback which propelled Los Angeles to their second win of the season.Jakob Poeltl, Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV all topped the 20-point mark for the Spurs, but were ultimately unable to match the Lakers’ intensity down the stretch.The Utah Jazz...

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO