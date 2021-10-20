CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Wells Fargo invests in Volante

finextra.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo is the latest Wall Street giant to back Volante Technologies, investing $10 million in the cloud payments and financial messaging firm. Wells Fargo Strategic Capital is topping up a $35 million August 2020 growth round for Volante...

www.finextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
finextra.com

Marqeta to provide new commercial card programmes for Bill.com

Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced today that the company is partnering with Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), to power new innovative commercial card products for Bill.com’s financial institution customers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Validus buys KlearCard platform to bolster upcoming SME neobank

Singapore-based SME financing player Validus has acquired KlearCard’s business payments and expense management technology platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Validus says the KlearCard platform, an established player with a proven product-market fit in the region, will accelerate its build-out of Southeast Asia’s first credit-led SME focused neobank. KlearCard's platform...
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

First Bank upgrades technology stack with Backbase

First Bank, a leading family-owned bank headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, announces today that it has teamed up with Engagement Banking technology provider Backbase to rapidly upgrade its end-to-end digital banking experience, in turn positioning the bank for significant ongoing growth. The partnership will see First Bank adopt Backbase’s Backbase-as-a-Service...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Volante Technologies#Bny Mellon#Citi Ventures#Postepay#Visa
finextra.com

Deutsche Bank and HSBC Asset Management join funding round in Taina Technology

TAINA Technology, an award-winning regulatory technology company, has announced today that it is closing a substantial funding round, welcoming onboard Deutsche Bank and HSBC Asset Management’s Financial Technology Venture Capital Fund alongside its existing investors led by Anthemis. TAINA transforms robust regulatory compliance into a competitive advantage for all types...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Yetico closes £500k seed round

YETiCO, the provider of devices that deliver a radically better contactless payment experience for hospitality businesses including TiPJAR, Jones Family Kitchen and Maray Restaurants, today announced the closure of its seed funding round. The company is growing strongly as more restaurants and bars use its devices which generate more tips...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Accenture acquires BCS Consulting

Accenture has acquired financial change management consultancy BCS Consulting, extending its industry advisory expertise and experience in areas including payments, Open Banking, operational resilience, financial crime and cost optimisation. Founded in 2001, London-based BCS Consulting’s 250 strong team joins Accenture’s UK Financial Services Strategy and Consulting practice. The takeover builds...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Blockchain triggers a wave of innovations in Banking Settlements

A successful demonstration of instantaneous clearing and settlement of securities using distributed ledger technology (DLT) by a Canadian consortium of Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group and R3, a couple of years back indicated that "Atomic transactions" in bilateral mode could save upto 30% of processing cost and cut T+3 / T+2 settlement cycle significantly. Accenture and others estimate that the industry could save upto $ 10 Bill per year (A reduction of 7 – 25 basis points). Swiss National Bank used BoFA-ML backed R3 platform for multi-party settlement pilot named "Project Helvetia" and called it out a success in 2020. Project Helvetia settled large transactions between financial institutions using digital currencies. SNB plans to expand the trial to cross-border payments in 2021, it has not yet decided whether to issue its own central bank digital currency. Paxos, which recently raised Series D funding, has onboarded Bank of America, ABN Amro, Credit Suisse amongst others to use a permissioned version of the Ethereum blockchain for bilateral settlement. Currently, the solution is operating as a pilot under a No-Action relief letter from the SEC. As SEC, SNB and the likes firm up the governance framework in coming quarters, a new tech spend space is in the making.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
finextra.com

Drip Capital raises $175m

Drip Capital, Inc. (Drip Capital), a leading digital cross-border trade finance platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs), announces that it has raised $175 million in fresh capital to power its next phase of growth. Funds raised include a $40 million Series C investment and $135 million in warehouse debt...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Desert Peak Minerals sets IPO terms, looks to raise up to $230 million

Desert Peak Minerals Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Colorado-based manager of mineral and royalty interest in the Permian Basin looks to raise up to $230.0 million. The company is offering 10.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $20 and $23 a share. With a total of 62.0 million Class A and Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the company could be valued at up to $1.43 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "DPM." Barclays, Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $9.5 million on revenue of $36.7 million during the six months through June 30, after a loss of $12.2 million on revenue of $19.7 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 6.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.4%.
MARKETS
finextra.com

5 Banking App Features Worth Investing In

If you want to engage your users to be proactive, a new set of features might motivate them to make better financial decisions with just a few swipes. The banking industry is rapidly changing. Millennials heavily rely on mobile banking apps, and some of the biggest names in the industry had to find new ways to interact with their tech-savvy users.
CELL PHONES
nationalmortgagenews.com

Wells Fargo backs mortgage startup Maxwell

Maxwell, a startup that operates an online platform catering to mortgage loan officers and smaller lenders, raised $28.5 million in equity funding from investors led by the venture firm Fin VC and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital. The capital injection values the Denver-based company at $450 million, a person with knowledge...
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

What Is an Investment Consultant?

An investment consultant is a financial professional who advises clients on financial goals. They support both individual and larger business clients in setting and meeting these short- and long-term goals. In a nutshell, investment consultants are trusted professionals who help … Continue reading → The post What Is an Investment Consultant? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
finextra.com

Greenlight launches educational investing platform for parents

Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to shine a light on the world of money for families, today announced Investing for Parents, a new educational investing platform designed for parents. Investing for Parents brings families a better way to invest for their kids' futures with...
EDUCATION
finextra.com

NFTs: New asset on the block

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the new crypto asset on the block(chain) – are they all they are cracked up to be and should we be investing in them, or giving them a wide berth? The NFT market is younger than the COVID pandemic. Some say the market has boomed because of the virus. We have (a lot) more time on our hands to make frivolous memes and more money in our pockets to spend on them. But will the NFT craze outlive that other pathogen taking the world by storm?
MARKETS
finextra.com

CTBC to move branch operations to Oracle

CTBC Bank Co. Ltd. has chosen Oracle Financial Services to help modernize its corporate banking and payments operations across branches in seven countries. CTBC’s New York City branch is the first location to go live with the Oracle Banking portfolio, helping the bank better serve and build deeper relationships with customers, and build new products and services faster as the business evolves.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finextra.com

Clear Junction launches partner programme

Clear Junction has today announced the launch of its Partnership Programme - a brand new initiative that has the potential to benefit banks and financial institutions across the world. Clear Junction is a UK-based company that provides end-to-end regulated electronic money and payments solutions. The cornerstone of its client offering...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

B2B payments startup Nook raises pre-seed funding of $1.1m

London- and Lisbon-based startup Nook has raised a round to simplify payment for customers and help suppliers get paid faster. Nook has created the first trade collaboration platform that overhauls the established, outdated world of B2B payments, which rely on PDF invoices, emails, and manual data entry into bookkeeping systems. Today businesses suffer considerable operating costs, errors and fraud just to do business with their suppliers and customers. While B2C payments have evolved rapidly over the past 30 years solving the pains and security issues that they initially faced. B2B payment has stubbornly remained underpinned by PDF documents and email.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

First Abu Dhabi Bank cuts API operational costs by 57% with Kong

Kong Inc., creators of the leading service connectivity platform, today announced that First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions, has deployed Kong’s service connectivity platform to modernize its microservices-driven banking platform. As the banking industry transforms at a...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Digital payments infrastructure startup Extend raises $40m

New York-based digital payments infrastructure provider Extend has raised $40 million in a Series B fundraising round led by March Capital and backed by B Capital, Point72 Ventures, Fintech Collective, Reciprocal Ventures, Wells Fargo, and Pacific Western Bank. Founded in 2017 by industry veterans with decades of experience at the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy