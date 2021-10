Machine Gun Kelly was bombarded with bottles and tree branches as he flipped off the crowd during his set at the Aftershock Festival on Saturday (October 9th) in Sacramento, California. From the moment he stepped onto the stage he received a notably mixed reaction according to consequence.net. It is thought that fans may still not be over his ongoing feud with Slipknot, who he called out at a previous festival and has been going back and forth with online for the last month.

