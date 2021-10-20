CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Guy Got Pulled Over, Then Fled on Foot, with a Chocolate Cream Pie

river1037.com
 8 days ago

You can really work up an appetite running from the cops, and that’s why this guy was so brilliant. A man named Noel Cole was pulled over by...

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Man With Chocolate Pie Arrested After Chase

A deputy in Ozark County tracked down a man who not only had several warrants, but a sweet tooth as well. Authorities pulled Noel Cole over the weekend. Cole was able to get away from the deputy but when Cole was arrested, investigators say he was holding a chocolate cream pie in his hand.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Shreveport Magazine

Louisiana woman arrested while rolling blunt in her vehicle near high school; tells officers she was ‘turning up’ for her birthday

Monroe, LA – According to the police officials, her name is Nicole Yvonnee Gregory and she was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 17. She was arrested near the Neville High School. Monroe Police Department officers observed the 18-year-old woman rolling a marijuana blunt in her vehicle. The responding officers found 10...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Cream Pie#The Pie
Daily Mail

Inside the sad final weeks of a lonely man, 49, who drank himself to death with $24,000 worth of booze over 300 orders delivered to his Bondi flat by Jimmy Brings

The sad final weeks of a lonely Scottish national who drank himself to death in his Bondi flat have been revealed as the role of drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings in providing him with alcohol comes into question. The drinks delivery service is facing an investigation after it was revealed...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED SALISBURY STEAK RECIPE

This delicious old-fashioned Salisbury steak recipe is made from scratch and tastes incredible! Classic ingredients for this comforting salisbury steak dinner that everyone craves. Salisbury steak is one of those comfort dishes that always hits the spot. Little meat patties covered in gravy, a perfect addition to any table, and...
RECIPES
Fox News

'Halloween Ice Cream Cups' are easy and fun to make: Get the recipe

Halloween is a great opportunity to have ice cream before the weather gets too cold. This recipe provides a festive way to celebrate the season. Served in small cups, it’s also a convenient dessert to hand to guests at Halloween parties – thanks to its creator Debi Morgan of QuicheMyGrits.com.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

DoorDash driver goes viral after revealing delivery request from 700 miles away

There’s no denying the convenience of food delivery services, but one alleged request left one driver particularly baffled.TikToker Kaelum Grant (@kaelumgrantt) from Ohio revealed that he received a delivery request for a person all the way over in Rhode Island - which is approximately 741.1 miles away.And how much would Kaelum’s receive for making this day-long road trip?Just a measly $9.25.Unsurprisingly, Kaelum was not up for an adventure and hilariously reacted to the request in a TikTok that has now gone viral. He also had a message for the Rhode Island customer waiting for their food. @kaelumgrantt #rhodeisland...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy