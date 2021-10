ICYMI, the Our Place Always Pan is the super-chic skillet that’s been blowing up Pinterest and Instagram feeds alike. But if you have no idea what we’re talking about, here’s the deal: It’s a ceramic, nonstick cooking pan that has all of the capabilities of a 16-piece cooking set (read: this pan will replace every skillet you own). The brand has also recently launched a nonstick Perfect Pot, which editor Taryn Pire calls “the pot to end all pots,” in her PureWow100 review. But what really makes this cookware obsession-worthy is the muted, silicone matte finishes they don. And as of yesterday, there’s a new dusty blue shade of the Always Pan + Perfect Pot duo that’s just in time for the Holidays: Blanch.

