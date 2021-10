BANGOR, Maine — Bangor becomes the first city in Maine to ban flavored tobacco, starting on June 1 of 2022. "I think there is a lot we can do with education, there is a lot we can do working with the school, and all of this I think it's better dealt with in the long run, in the context of some state action rather than local action, however my preference is to enact this ordinance tonight as it stands and to delay the implementation day until after the next legislative session," said Bangor city councilor Jonathan Sprague.

