The Detroit Pistons play the Chicago Bulls for the second time in as many games tonight. Detroit is in the United Center looking to avenge its season-opening 94-88 loss. For the Bulls, this is already game No. 3, with the team beating the New Orleans Pelicans 128-112. The good news for the Pistons is that the Bulls will be on a back-to-back. The bad news is, Chicago seemed to have figured something out against the Pelicans.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO