Chargers Daily Links: Bye week open thread

This morning, we’re discussing the team’s biggest draft day needs as things stand right now at the bye week. Six games into the 2021 season should be enough to roughly gauge all the week points of this Chargers team and give us a faint picture of how they need to draft come April. At this very moment, what would you consider to be the team’s biggest need? If the 2022 NFL Draft was tomorrow, what position — or even what player — do you believe the Chargers need to draft?

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO