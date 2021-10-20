CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Daily Links: Bye week open thread

By Michael Peterson
Bolts From The Blue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the first Wednesday of the bye week which is always a bummer when you realize there’s still 11 days until the Bolts are back in SoFi Stadium to host Bill Belichick and the Patriots. With all that time...

Bolts From The Blue

Chargers exceeding expectations despite rough landing into bye week

If you would have asked anyone prior to the start of the season what the Chargers’ record would be when they entered the bye week, they would have likely said 2-4 or 3-3 if they were erring on the side of optimism. I personally said on several occasions that if the Chargers started .500 that that would be a win due to the drop-off in difficulty of the remaining schedule.
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Ravens Second Half Game Thread

I don’t know how many times I have to say this but the Chargers are drafting a defensive tackle in the first round next year. This run defense is getting really, really out of hand. Kyzir White’s interception helped shift the momentum just enough to keep the Chargers within two...
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

What the Chargers need to address during their bye week

Derwin James earned the right to be upset about the Chargers’ flat performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. James appeared physically beat with several ice bags across his upper body and over his left knee, but his spirits were high when speaking to reporters after the ugly 34-6 road loss.
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: What is the Bolts’ biggest draft need?

This morning, we’re discussing the team’s biggest draft day needs as things stand right now at the bye week. Six games into the 2021 season should be enough to roughly gauge all the week points of this Chargers team and give us a faint picture of how they need to draft come April. At this very moment, what would you consider to be the team’s biggest need? If the 2022 NFL Draft was tomorrow, what position — or even what player — do you believe the Chargers need to draft?
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Bye Week: Offensive stats and 17-game pace

Through the first six weeks of the season, the Chargers have an above-average offense. Following a six-point, 208-yard outing against the Ravens, the entire unit is now ranked 12th in the league in total yardage. Their passing game is unsurprisingly much more productive than the ground game. Even after putting...
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers sign WR Andre Roberts, waive WR K.J. Hill

The Chargers made the signing of wide receiver/returner Andre Roberts official on Thursday afternoon. In a corresponding move, the team has waived 2019 seventh-round pick, wide receiver K.J. Hill. Through six weeks, the return game has seen little to no success regardless of who was put back to to receive....
boltbeat.com

LA Chargers record prediction: Predicting each game after bye week

Look, I know this is shocking. The LA Chargers are a better football team on paper than the Cincinnati Bengals and should get the job done. That being said, the Bengals are better than most people expected and could sneak into the seventh seed in the AFC. Every year there...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chargers players who need to step up after bye week

The Chargers are in a great position at the bye week, currently sitting with a 4-2 record, first place in the AFC West, and second in the conference. Even though Los Angeles has one of the easiest remaining schedules on paper, key players are still going to need to step up their play in order for it all to come to fruition.
chargers

Bolts Focus On 'Assessment of the Chargers' During Their Bye Week

Here's a breakdown of the news from the Chargers' seventh week of the season:. After six weeks of the 2021 season, the Chargers find themselves 2-0 in the AFC West and 4-2 overall. The Chargers' first six opponents this season heading into Week 7 are a combined 22-14 overall, with their two losses happening in Week 2 and Week 6 against a pair of 5-1 teams in Baltimore and Dallas. The Chargers have show off their weapons on offense in 2021 with big performances from Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Take a look at 10 insights heading into the bye weekend for the Bolts.
Bolts From The Blue

Pair of Chargers hold top-10 odds to win Defensive Player of the Year

No surprises here: The Chargers are one of just two teams who have a pair of teammates with top-10 odds to win this year’s Defensive Player of the Year honor. Those players are none other the ferocious Joey Bosa and do-it-all safety Derwin James. Year-in and year-out, Joey Bosa remains...
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers open as 5.5-point favorites over the Patriots on Halloween

After a much-needed bye week, the Chargers are likely chomping at the bit to get back on the field to start prepping for their next opponent. That team coming to town is the 3-4 New England Patriots who are coming off a big 54-13 shellacking of the lowly New York Jets. Quarterback Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns and their running backs totaled four trips into the end zone.
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers sign Dustin Hopkins, waive Tristan Vizcaino

It looks like the Chargers will be making a move at kicker after all. On Tuesday evening, the team announced the signing of former Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived Tristan Vizcaino who has missed a league-high five PATs so far this season. Hopkins was...
CBS Boston

Hunter Henry Ready To Do Anything For Patriots In ‘Bittersweet’ Matchup Against Chargers

FOXBORO (CBS) — Hunter Henry is looking forward to a return out west this weekend. The Patriots tight end spent his first four NFL seasons playing for the Chargers organization, and he got used to the sunny California weather. Moving to New England has been a bit of an adjustment for Henry. He just experienced his first Nor’easter this week, with rainy and windy conditions making life pretty miserable for everyone in the region. The Patriots practiced inside for the first time this season on Wednesday, as the team prepares for this weekend’s matchup in L.A. “The weather we’ve had the last...
