Chargers Daily Links: Bye week open thread

Here's a breakdown of the news from the Chargers' seventh week of the season:. After six weeks of the 2021 season, the Chargers find themselves 2-0 in the AFC West and 4-2 overall. The Chargers' first six opponents this season heading into Week 7 are a combined 22-14 overall, with their two losses happening in Week 2 and Week 6 against a pair of 5-1 teams in Baltimore and Dallas. The Chargers have show off their weapons on offense in 2021 with big performances from Justin Herbert, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen. Take a look at 10 insights heading into the bye weekend for the Bolts.
Comments / 0