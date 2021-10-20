Collection

Shane Gabier, the co-founder and co-designer of fashion label Creatures of the Wind, has a show on his mind. But it doesn’t involve a runway, models, or any of those late night, last minute, can’t we just go to bed now fittings. Instead, he is thinking about the eighteen new examples of his increasingly collectable ceramics, which he sells under his name Shane Gabier, and that he has lovingly packed up to send to Portland, Oregon, to present at Spartan Shop, the city’s cultish and rather fabulous gallery/store space. The invitation came after he’d met the owner, Currie Person, via Instagram. The show opens Saturday, October 23rd. (And if you can't make it to Portland, you can shop for Gabier at Spartan Shop here.)

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 DAYS AGO