CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Albania: British WWII airman's remains identified, reburied

ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9rzS_0cX1JnSW00

The few mortal remains of a World War II British air gunner were formally buried in a Tirana war cemetery Wednesday, following their discovery last year at the site where his bomber crashed in Albania and their subsequent identification.

Sergeant Peter Twiddy was laid to rest at the Tirana Park Memorial Cemetery — a British war cemetery — on what would have been exactly his 100th birthday, and the 78th anniversary of the crash.

The British Embassy in Tirana organized a funeral service, also attended by a detachment from the Albanian army and a military band.

Twiddy died aged 22 when his Halifax bomber from the RAF’s 148 Squadron went down on Oct. 20, 1943 in Dukat commune, 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Tirana. All nine people on board were killed in the crash, which was probably due to engine failure.

The bomber had set off from its base at Tocra in Libya as part of an operation code-named “Sapling 7” to drop supplies and agents for British special forces and resistance groups in Albania.

The aircraft crashed into a mountain near Dukat.

"The exact cause of the crash is not known. But we believe that one of the engines may have failed," U.K. ambassador Alastair King-Smith said.

Seven aircrew and two special operation members who were to have been parachuted in with the supplies died. “Sapling 7” leader Maj. Gerry Field later landed and buried all nine in shallow graves around the aircraft.

After the war, three graves were found and the remains taken to the local graveyard, and later reburied at the Tirana Park Memorial Cemetery. The other six bodies remained lost and the men's names are inscribed at the Alamein Memorial in Egypt.

Last year a local Albanian farmer found a bone at the site and notified a local archaeologist who in turn informed the embassy.

Further excavation recovered bones, as well as pieces of the plane and old ammunition.

A bone sample was taken to the U.K. to be tested and compared against DNA from living relatives of the missing six, and was identified as belonging to Twiddy.

Twiddy was born Oct. 20, 1921 in Stockwell, Surrey and lost his life on his 22nd birthday.

A clerk, Twiddy enlisted with the RAF in July 1940.

None of his close family members was present at the ceremony “due to health problems,” according to embassy staff.

“Sergeant Twiddy, on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen and all our armed forces, I salute you for your sacrifice," King-Smith said at the ceremony. "You are the exemplar of all the young British, Albanian and other allied nations who give their lives to liberate others and to protect us all.”

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Northeast Ohio soldier killed in WWII identified

DOVER, Ohio (WJW) – The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Tuesday that a Northeast Ohio soldier killed in 1944 has been identified and is returning home. 24-year-old Army Private Emmet W. Schwartz of Dover was killed in action by an artillery blast in Germany on December 27, 1944. His remains were accounted for in […]
OHIO STATE
raventribune.com

Today’s news: Albania – Four Russian tourists are dead in Sanaa

News from the weekend Severe-Ticker. 2:06 pm: French government remembers murdered teacher Samuel’s grandmother. The French government remembers the grandmother of historian Samuel, who was killed a year ago. Prime Minister Jean Costex described an academic suspected by an Islamist as “a Republican employee (…) victim of Islamic terrorism and human cowardice”. At a memorial service with Costex at the Ministry of Education, Grandma’s relatives and current and numerous former education ministers attended. Interview On October 16, 2020, an 18-year-old man of Russian Chechen descent was beheaded near his school in the western Paris suburbs. The culprit was shot by police after the crime. The author showed Mohammed caricatures of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” in class to start a discussion on freedom of expression.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii#Airman#British#The British Embassy#Albanian#Raf#Squadron
KWCH.com

Remains of WWII soldier from Kansas identified

WICHITA, Kan. - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday that U.S. Army Pvt. Robert J. Herynk, 27, of Hanover, Kansas, killed during World War II, was accounted for Sept. 29, 2021. In the fall of 1942, Herynk was assigned to K Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd...
KANSAS STATE
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
Connecting Vets

Flying Fortress Airman killed in WWII accounted for

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today that U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Francis W. Wiemerslage, 20, of River Grove, Illinois, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Aug. 24, 2021. In March 1945, Wiemerslage was assigned to the 549th Bombardment Squadron, 385th Bombardment Group, 8th Air...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

US submarine hits underwater object in Pacific Ocean: Navy

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): A US Navy nuclear-powered attack submarine collided with an unknown submerged object last Saturday while travelling through international waters in the Pacific Ocean, confirmed the Navy. "The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) struck an object while submerged on the afternoon of Oct. 2,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
World War II
The Independent

We were not defeated in Afghanistan, UK defence secretary Ben Wallace says

Britain's defence secretary has denied that the Afghanistan war ended in defeat, two months after the retreat of Nato forces and the Taliban's retaking of Kabul.Speaking at a parliamentary committee on Tuesday Ben Wallace said the US, British and other Nato forces had lacked "resolve" – while pointing the finger at the US.Mr Wallace said it was "reasonable" to expect the Afghan army, which melted away in the face of a rapid Taliban advance as soon as Nato troops withdrew, to have held out longer.And he told an MP angry at the consequences of the withdrawal: "If you want...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Parents sell Afghan baby girl for $500 to feed the rest of her starving siblings: Daughter was given to a stranger 'who wants her to marry his son' - as country faces total collapse

Starving Afghan families are selling their children in a desperate bid for money after the Taliban takeover put an end to the foreign funds that propped up the fragile economy, leaving it on the brink of collapse. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye travelled to a village outside of Herat, in the...
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Inmate who leaked Russia prison rape video seeks French asylum

The former inmate behind a video leak showing alleged rape and torture inside a Russian prison said he could no longer keep the explosive revelations to himself, speaking to AFP from France where he is now seeking asylum. Other clips showed prisoners urinating on other inmates, as well as graphic images of rape.  
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Can the US defend against Chinese missile attack?

The revelation that China has advanced in developing hypersonic weapons has renewed calls for the U.S. military to invest both in hypersonic weapons as well as the capability to combat such weapons. The test of a Chinese hypersonic missile in August appeared to catch U.S. military officials by surprise, with...
MILITARY
Business Insider

A US nuclear submarine's mysterious collision with an object in the South China Sea suggests it was lurking near the bottom, expert says

A US Navy submarine collided with an object in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy revealed Thursday. A former Navy submariner told Insider reports suggest the submarine was operating along the sea floor. The collision, which took place in the South China Sea, is currently under investigation. The US Navy Seawolf-class submarine...
MILITARY
ABC News

ABC News

433K+
Followers
110K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy