CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

By Beiyi SEOW, Hector RETAMAL
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOkBy_0cX1Ji2t00
There are concerns that the crisis at embattled China Evergrande could spill over into the wider economy /AFP/File

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through.

The company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default, with investors' fearing the fallout from its predicament could impact the wider Chinese economy.

But on Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption.

A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.

The purchaser was originally to have been a unit under Hong Kong real estate firm Hopson Development Holdings.

Evergrande said it would continue to implement measures to ease its liquidity issues, cautioning that "there is no guarantee that the group will be able to meet its financial obligations".

Evergrande's announcements came as China's new-home prices fell for the first time in six years last month, according to data on Wednesday, with the property sector struggling after a government clampdown.

The cost of new homes in 70 large and medium-sized cities saw a small decrease in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said, without giving a precise figure. Bloomberg calculations found they dropped by around 0.08 percent.

That represents the first drop since April 2015.

Prices in the secondary market slipped 0.19 percent, a second monthly fall, Bloomberg said.

The latest readings will be considered especially worrying as September is usually seen as a peak season for the home market, and emerge as property firms come under the spotlight after the government began clamping down on their borrowing.

This has in turn limited their ability to press on with building and selling projects, putting even more pressure on their bottom lines.

- Fallout fears -

The biggest casualty of the crackdown has been Evergrande, which is teetering on the brink as it struggles under debts of more than $300 billion.

The firm has missed several payments on its bonds and a 30-day grace period on an offshore note is up on Saturday, leaving investors concerned about what will happen.

Still, it has managed to meet its domestic obligations.

Fears that the firm could collapse and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy -- and possibly globally -- rattled markets earlier this month, though Beijing has said any fallout would be containable.

Several domestic property rivals have in recent weeks already defaulted on debts and have seen their ratings downgraded.

Hong Kong-listed Sinic Holdings became the latest to miss a payment, S&P Global Ratings said Wednesday.

S&P said the latest non-payment would "trigger cross defaults and accelerate demands for repayment of the company's other debts... some of which are already overdue".

Mid-sized competitor Fantasia also failed to meet obligations in recent weeks, which triggered downgrades to "selective default" by S&P and "-CCC" by Fitch Ratings.

China's property sector has been under tightened scrutiny since regulators announced caps for three different debt ratios in a scheme dubbed "three red lines" last year.

Despite concerns about the sector, Oxford Economics' head of Asia economics Louis Kuijs said: "While a major housing downturn in China can't be ruled out, we think the most likely scenario is a contained short-term downturn combined with a gradual, managed long-term retrenchment".

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

China developers hit by downgrades as Evergrande deadline looms

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese developers took a drubbing on Thursday, with shares and bonds falling, creditors seizing assets and rating agencies distributing more downgrades, ahead of a final debt payment deadline for China Evergrande Group on Friday. Shares of Kaisa Group were hardest-hit, losing nearly a fifth of their...
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF chief asks for continued debt relief as pandemic aid winds down

With a pandemic debt suspension program in its final weeks, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday encouraged creditors in more advanced nations to continue offering aid to poor countries. That will expire at the end of the year, and the IMF chief encouraged countries to offer relief under the "Common Framework" aimed at DSSI-eligible countries that continue to struggle with their debt loads.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#China Evergrande#Chinese#Bloomberg
MarketWatch

Financial stocks suffer broad weakness as Treasury yields drop, Capital One's results disappoint investors

Financial stocks took a broad hit Wednesday, as investor disappointment over Capital One Financial Corp.'s third-quarter results and the biggest drop in benchmark Treasury yields in three months acted as drags on the sector. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF fell 1.2% in afternoon trading with 57 of 65 equity components trading lower, while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.2%. Capital One's stock tumbled 7.5% to pace the losers even after the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, helped by a $770.0 million reserve release. If the reserve release was excluded, the company...
STOCKS
The Independent

Evergrande shares plunge as Chinese property developer faces another debt deadline

Chinese property giant Evergrande’s stock price dipped further on Tuesday over concerns related to bond payments of its own and that of another developer, putting pressure on the country’s overall real estate stocks.Evergrande went down by almost 6 per cent in early morning trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, but recovered some of its losses to close at a 4 per cent dip. The debt-ridden property giant just managed to pull itself out of default last week by paying an offshore bond interest to bondholders, a month after the due date. However, it has another deadline this Friday for...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
AFP

US bans China Telecom over national security concerns

The United States on Tuesday banned China Telecom from operating in the country citing "significant" national security concerns, further straining already tense relations between the superpowers. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days, ending a nearly 20-year operation in the United States. 
FOREIGN POLICY
The Motley Fool

Better E-Commerce Stock: Wish or JD.com

JD bought a tiny stake in Wish back in 2015. Wish’s disappointing IPO burned a lot of investors. Both stocks look undervalued, but only one is worth buying. Six years ago, JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), China's largest direct retailer, invested about $50 million in a U.S. e-commerce start-up. That start-up was ContextLogic's (NASDAQ:WISH) Wish, which eventually went public last December with an initial valuation of over $14 billion -- four times its valuation of $3.5 billion at the time of JD's initial investment.
MARKETS
go955.com

Shares of China Evergrande fall in early trade

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group and its electric vehicle unit fell early on Wednesday after the country’s state planner said it had advised companies in “key sectors” to “optimise” offshore debt structures. China Evergrande Group’s stock dropped around 2%, while China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle...
STOCKS
AFP

Beijing tells Evergrande boss to pay firm's debts with own cash: report

Chinese authorities have told Evergrande founder Xu Jiayin, once the country's richest man, to use his personal wealth to alleviate the embattled company's debt crisis, according to media reports. The liquidity crunch at one of China's biggest property developers has hammered investor sentiment and rattled the country's crucial real estate market, while fanning fears of a possible contagion of the wider economy. Last week, the group unexpectedly paid interest on an offshore bond just before a Saturday deadline, averting a default and giving it a much-needed reprieve. Evergrande also reported that it had resumed work on more than 10 stalled projects.
ECONOMY
AFP

UK to unveil budget as government eyes recovery

Britain unveils its latest budget Wednesday, looking to fix the public finances after emergency pandemic support sent debt rocketing. While attempting to bring down the deficit, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set also to confirm multi-billion-pound funding projects aimed at driving long-term recovery and reducing pressure on the state-run health service. Finance minister Rishi Sunak delivers his tax and spending plans in parliament from around 1130 GMT, grappling not just with the pandemic but with problems associated with Brexit. "Today's budget begins the work of preparing for a new economy post-Covid," he is set to say, according to excerpts of his speech released by the finance ministry.
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Why China’s Developers Have So Much Dollar Debt

Chinese real estate firms long prospered by selling a lot of dollar-denominated debt. This year hasn’t been as kind: Their dollar bonds have lost about one-third of their value amid concerns about a liquidity crisis at one of the biggest: China Evergrande Group. Worries about possible spillover or contagion have extended to other distressed developers and rippled across markets, prompting even the U.S. Federal Reserve to express concern about potential fallout.
ECONOMY
The Independent

FTSE nudges higher after commodity firms make strong gains

The FTSE 100 rose to once again close in on pre-pandemic levels after a strong day for commodity firms.Nevertheless, gains in London were relatively modest as traders sat on their hands ahead of Wednesday’s Budget and showed little response to early announcements such as an increase to the National Living Wage.London’s top flight closed 18.27 points, or 0.25%, higher at 7,222.82 on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a fairly solid start to the week for markets in Europe although the Cac40 is lagging behind, while the FTSE 100 briefly hit a new...
STOCKS
The Independent

Evergrande resumes work on 10 major projects after narrowly avoiding default

Indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande has resumed work on more than 10 projects across six cities, in an attempt to portray stability just days after it staved off immediate collapse over defaulting payments.In a statement on Chinese social media platform WeChat, Evergrande posted pictures of buildings and workers at construction sites in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Jiangmen, Shanwei, Zhuhai, and Zhongshan, reported the South China Morning Post.The group, which has liabilities worth 1.97 trillion yuan (around £220bn), said it would ensure the completion and delivery of the buildings and “make an all-out effort to comply with the government’s requirements”. The company added...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Treasury Sec. Yellen, China vice premier Liu He hold talks to discuss global economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He spoke by video call early Tuesday to discuss the global economy, according to a statement from Beijing. "The two sides conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges on the macroeconomic situation and cooperation in multilateral and bilateral fields," the statement said. Yelen and Liu agreed that the global economy recovery is at a "critical juncture," and that both countries must "strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies. China has expressed its concern about the U.S.'s cancellation of additional tariffs and sanctions and fair treatment of Chinese companies. The two parties agreed to continue to communicate," the statement said. "Secretary Yellen also frankly raised issues of concern," the Treasury said in a separate statement, without mentioning tariffs. The two last spoke in June.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy