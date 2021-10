Ford has been a member of the company’s board of directors since 1988 and has been chairman since Jan. 1, 1999. He also serves as chairman of the board’s Finance Committee. Ford served as CEO from October 2001 to September 2006. During his time in that position, he took the company from a $5.5B loss in 2001 to three straight years of profitability. Ford joined the company in 1979 as a product-planning analyst and has held a variety of positions in manufacturing, sales, marketing, product development, and finance.

