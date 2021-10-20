CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Memo: UK Airlines Want SAF Support To Go With SAF Targets

Aviation Week
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the run up to COP26, which the UK is hosting later this month in Glasgow, the government has set out a new sustainability strategy, with aviation...

aviationweek.com

businesstraveller.com

Manchester Airport to become UK’s first airport to have a direct SAF jet fuel supply

Manchester Airport is to become UK’s first airport to have a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) jet fuel supply direct from production plant via an existing pipeline. The supply will come from Fulcrum BioEnergy Limited UK which is developing a new SAF refinery at Stanlow. Manchester Airport Group (MAG), the owner of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fulcrum.
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

Video Of Mysterious Chinese Twin-seat Stealth Fighter Emerges

SINGAPORE—A video of a twin-seat variant of the Chengdu J-20 “Mighty Dragon” stealth fighter has emerged on the internet, suggesting China has developed the world’s first twin-seat stealth fighter, a feat Western manufacturers have not accomplished. Short of an official confirmation by Chinese... Subscription Required. Video Of Mysterious Chinese Twin-seat...
WORLD
Aviation Week

Lilium Expands German eVTOL Network, Eyes UK

Lilium has added Stuttgart Airport to its planned network of regional air mobility hubs in southern Germany. The German startup has already named Munich and Nuremberg airports as hubs in that area and Cologne-Bonn and Dusseldorf airports in western Germany. The company plans to launch operations in... Subscription Required. Lilium...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Airbus Remains Committed To Production Growth

Despite concerns raised by both suppliers and lessors, Airbus is sticking to its plans to fast-raise narrowbody production until mid-2023 while also beginning to increase output of the A330neo and A350. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said Oct. 27 that the company is targeting a rate of 65 A320neo family... Subscription...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Ferrovial Agrees To Develop UK Vertiports With Vertical

With target dates for the launch of electric air taxi services drawing closer, more manufacturers are striking deals aimed at ensuring infrastructure will be in place when their aircraft are ready. With plans to begin deliveries by the end of 2024, UK startup Vertical Aerospace has announced an... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Not Only Boeing Needs China To Come Back

There has been a lot of talk in the industry about U.S.-China relations and the dependence of Boeing on the Chinese market when it comes to increasing output of the 737 MAX and 787 (once the FAA approves resumption of deliveries of the latter type). For Airbus, China is equally important, and...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

United Airlines To Increase London Service, Sets Boston Launch Date

United Airlines is beefing up its London network beginning next spring, including launching a previously announced new route from Boston Logan (BOS) to London Heathrow (LHR). The Chicago-based carrier said the expansion comes after London was the most booked international destination for its... Subscription Required. United Airlines To Increase London...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Allegiant Air Remains Profitable While Battling Irregular Operations

Allegiant Air is joining many U.S. airlines in finding ways to combat pandemic-induced irregular operations. Despite those headwinds, the company expects to remain profitable in the fourth quarter (Q4) after posting positive net income in the third quarter (Q3). “The over-heated economy, continuing... Subscription Required. Allegiant Air Remains Profitable While...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Glavkosmos Sells Tourist Seats For 2024 Soyuz Launch

MOSCOW—Roscosmos’ commercial arm, Glavkosmos, has made its first direct sales for tourist flights on Russian Soyuz spacecraft. The company signed a preliminary agreement to provide four commercial seats in Soyuzes in 2024, CEO Dmitry Loskutov announced in Dubai on Oct. 27. “This means two commercial... Subscription Required. Glavkosmos Sells Tourist...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Hyten Says Vulnerability Of DOD Satellites Is Mistake

As the Pentagon’s No. 2 military officer prepares to retire next month following decades of service, including leading key strategic and space commands, Gen. John Hyten’s biggest regret is how vulnerable the nation’s defense satellite system is to attack. “I wish we had achieved a resilient space... Subscription Required. Hyten...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

SDA Changes Acquisition Plan, Reissues Tranche 1 Solicitation

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has rescinded its request for proposals for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer and reissued the solicitation on Oct. 28 under Other Transaction Authorities (OTA) in an attempt to avoid a perception that the competition was limited. SDA originally issued the RFP on Sept... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Australasian Carriers Align Fleet Plans To Post-Pandemic Outlook

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a series of dramatic shifts in fleet strategies for Australasia’s airlines. While the initial focus was on shrinking operations and deferring growth, carriers are now looking ahead and revising their fleet plans to ensure they are well suited to the post-pandemic... Australasian Carriers Align Fleet...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

The World’s Top Routes By Region

The world’s largest air routes by total scheduled departure seats in October 2021 are dominated by Asian services, despite the severe pandemic-related international restrictions which continue in the region. Eight of the top ten largest routes are between airports in Asia, with only domestic... Subscription Required. The World’s Top Routes...
LIFESTYLE
Aviation Week

Russia To Spend $1 Billion On Reusable Methane-Powered Rocket

DUBAI AND MOSCOW—Russia plans to spend about $1 billion to develop and flight test a partly reusable, methane-powered orbital launch vehicle known as Amur SPG (“liquid natural gas” in Russian) with a first stage designed to return to its launch site. The development project, announced last year, is... Subscription Required.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Podcast: Behind the A380’s Downfall

Why the world’s largest passenger airplane never gained market lift — and what it means for the widebody segment. Rush transcript to follow... Joe Anselmo has been Editorial Director of the Aviation Week Network and Editor-in-Chief of Aviation Week & Space Technology since 2013. Based in Washington, D.C., he directs a team of more than two dozen aerospace journalists across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Small-Satellite Launcher Head Count Climbs To 164

DUBAI—A Northrop Grumman census is now tracking 164 small-satellite launch programs, although 46 of the projects are effectively defunct and the status of nine others is unknown. The report, presented on Oct. 28 at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) here, shows 10 vehicles in operation... Subscription Required. Small-Satellite Launcher Head...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

France threatens UK with sanctions in fishing row

A smouldering row between London and Paris over post-Brexit fishing rights has flared up, with France threatening trade disruptions from next week if its boats are not granted more access to British waters. The measures targeting British fish exports from November 2 would include "systematic customs and sanitary checks on products brought to France and a ban on landing seafood", French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters on Wednesday. Europe Minister Clement Beaune said extra checks could also be extended to "other merchandise" by "reinforcing our procedures and controls compared with current practices". Tweeting in response to Beaune, London's Brexit minister David Frost posted a government statement that "France's threats are disappointing and disproportionate, and not what we would expect from a close ally and partner".
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Russian Progress Cargo Mission Heads To Space Station

HOUSTON—Russia’s MS-18 Progress resupply mission to the International Space Station (ISS) was on course for a late Oct. 29 docking with a nearly 3-ton cargo of food, water, crew supplies and propellant following a successful launch from Kazakhstan. Docking with the aft port of the ISS Russian... Subscription Required. Russian...
HOUSTON, TX
Aviation Week

Vertical Secures More Funds For VA-X4 eVTOL Development

UK electric air taxi startup Vertical Aerospace has secured additional funding tied to its planned going-public merger with blank-check company Broadstone Acquisition. The deals are expected to add $205 million to the funds available for development of the VA-X4 electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing... Subscription Required. Vertical Secures More Funds For VA-X4 eVTOL...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

