While the USD/INR remains within the upper range of its value, the past handful of hours has seen the Forex pair develop selling. In perhaps an important move, the USD/INR has fallen through 75.0000 and this level is now acting as short-term resistance. If the USD/INR can sustain its value below the juncture it could indicate that additional short-term selling could gain momentum.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO