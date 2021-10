Kim Yoo Jung and Ahn Hyo Seop will promise their love in the upcoming episode of SBS’s “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on the novel of the same name, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a historical fantasy romance drama starring Kim Yoo Jung as the Joseon dynasty’s only female painter Hong Chun Gi, who was born blind but miraculously regains vision. Ahn Hyo Seop stars as blind astrologer Ha Ram, who is able to read the stars despite losing his sight.

