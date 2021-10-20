CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope praises freedom of children after boy gets a skullcap

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has praised the “spontaneity and freedom” of children after a young boy approached him during...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Vatican cancels live TV broadcast of Biden greeting pope

ROME (AP) — The Vatican on Thursday abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of U.S. President Joe Biden meeting Pope Francis, the latest restriction to media coverage of the Holy See that sparked complaints from White House- and Vatican-accredited journalists. The live broadcast of Biden’s Friday visit was trimmed to...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Hats off to the Pope! Boy, 10, climbs on Vatican stage to ask Francis for his headwear - before officials hand child a skullcap and seat next to the Pontiff who praises his 'spontaneity and freedom'

This is the heartwarming moment a boy with learning difficulties clambered onstage to meet the Pope and ask for his cap before being offered a seat next to the pontiff. Francis shook hands with ten-year-old Paolo Junior who pointed at the Pope's white skullcap, asking if he could wear it.
RELIGION
IBTimes

Boy's Surprise Walk-on Charms Pope

A boy who walked unexpectedly onto the stage to say hello to Pope Francis during the weekly Wednesday audience at the Vatican won a white papal skullcap to take home. The boy, wearing a black tracksuit with yellow stripes, grasped a smiling Francis by the hand, before being offered a chair next to the pontiff by a senior Vatican official.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
AFP

Pope to visit Canada after indigenous school scandal

Pope Francis will visit Canada as the Catholic Church seeks to rebuild bridges with the indigenous community following a horrifying scandal of abuse at Church-run residential schools, the Vatican said Wednesday. "The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples," it said. "His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course." The Catholic Church in Canada in September apologised "unequivocally" to Canada's indigenous peoples for a century of abuses at Church-run residential schools set up by the government under a policy of assimilation.
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope OKs Canada trip to help healing with Indigenous peoples

Pope Francis has agreed to visit Canada to help ongoing efforts at reconciliation with Indigenous peoples following shocking revelations of the Catholic church’s role in the abuse and deaths of thousands of native children, the Vatican said on Wednesday. In a brief statement, the Holy See's press office said that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the pope to make an apostolic journey to Canada “also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.” The statement didn't cite why the reconciliation process was needed. In return, Francis “has indicated his willingness to...
RELIGION
New York Post

Biden delays meeting with Pope Francis over spending bill crisis

Devout Roman Catholic President Biden reportedly had to delay his flight to visit Pope Francis to continue crisis talks over his deadlocked spending bill. Biden, who keeps a picture of the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office, was due to fly to Rome early on Thursday, ready for his first meeting with the pontiff since taking office in January.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vatican News#Vatican City#Papal Household#Ap
AFP

Indian PM Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in Rome for the first time this weekend when he visits for the G20 summit, officials said Thursday, in what could be a thorny encounter. Activists say that religious minorities in Hindu-majority India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014. While Muslims who make up around 14 percent of the population have borne the brunt, Christians, who account for just over two percent, have also suffered a rise in reported violent attacks. Under the pretext that Christians are seeking forcibly to convert Hindus, more than 300 violent incidents have been recorded this year, according to a report by a group of NGOs released this month.
RELIGION
Washington Post

Please, no more military interventions in Haiti

With the kidnapping of 17 missionaries near Port-au-Prince, The Post’s editorial board turned to a familiar routine of using the jeopardy of citizens of developed Western nations to call for intervention in the Global South. Recounting previous U.S. military occupations in Haiti, 1915 to 1934 and 1994 to 1996, as well as a 13-year U.N. “stabilization force,” the board seems unable or unwilling to make an essential connection. Continuous outside intervention by the United States, European nations and the United Nations has handicapped the Haitian people, not rescued them nor allowed them to chart their own course.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
midfloridanewspapers.com

Holocaust survivor’s daughter shares dad’s memories of concentration camps

You might call it a miracle that a Holocaust survivor, imprisoned seven years in seven different Nazi concentration camps, dehumanized daily, tortured and almost marched to his death....refused to live a life of hate. That man was Abraham Kaner. He was born in Poland, April 17, 1924. Last week his...
SOCIETY
AFP

Haitian police receive proof that hostages are alive

Haitian police have received proof that 16 Americans and a Canadian abducted by a gang are alive, a police source said Thursday. The missionaries and family members were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. "We have proof that all the hostages are alive," a source with the National Police told AFP without saying what kind of proof it was or when it was received. The police said negotiations with the kidnappers for the release of the hostages are under way and several FBI agents in Haiti are helping with the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Hunger forces Afghans to sell young daughters into marriage

Fahima has wept many times since her husband sold their two young daughters into marriage to survive the drought gripping western Afghanistan. Oblivious to the deal, six-year-old Faristeh and 18-month-old Shokriya sit by her side in a mud-brick and tarpaulin shelter for displaced people. "My husband said if we don't give away our daughters, we will all die because we don't have anything to eat," Fahima said of the choice now facing thousands of Afghan families. "I feel bad giving away my daughters for money."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

How some ‘Jewitches’ embrace both Judaism and witchcraft

In a scene from a recently released movie, three older women in a small room slowly walk clockwise around a table covered in candles, chanting curses softly.A scene from the latest “Macbeth” remake? Not exactly: It’s a moment from indie film “A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff ” a musical exploration of spirituality, Jewish identity and the Bernie Madoff case.Its creator, Alicia Jo Rabins, identifies as a Jewish artist and educator who incorporates elements of witchcraft into her practice of Judaism an increasingly common, if still controversial, combination.In both the modern witchcraft and Jewish communities, people are bringing together...
RELIGION
The Independent

In Haiti, the difficult relationship of gangs and business

Youri Mevs knew that the call was coming, and she was terrified.Mevs is a member of one of the richest families in Haiti; she owns Shodecosa, Haiti’s largest industrial park, which warehouses 93 percent of the nation’s imported food. Like everyone else, she has watched with despair as her country descended into chaos since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Her office got the call one early morning in August. It was from Jimmy Cherizier -- aka Barbecue, a former policeman who leads the G9 gang coalition which controls the coastal strip of Port-au-Prince Most of Haiti’s food...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Violent rally in Pakistan leaves 2 Islamists, 1 police dead

Violence at an anti-France Islamist rally Wednesday in eastern Pakistan left at least one police officer and two demonstrators dead, officials said.Thousands of supporters of a radical Islamist party rallied on a highway in the town of Sadhuke as they marched toward the capital Islamabad They demanded the expulsion of France's envoy to Pakistan over publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad in France.The violence erupted a day after the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan said it would not accept the Islamists demand to close the French Embassy and expel the French envoy.Khan's decision infuriated supporters...
PROTESTS
TheConversationAU

Spirit of resistance: why Destiny Church and other New Zealand Pentecostalists oppose lockdowns and vaccination

Was anyone surprised when New Zealand’s self-made Apostle Brian Tamaki courted controversy and arrest by participating in two anti-lockdown protests in Auckland recently? Or that during one of these events he declared he would rather live in “dangerous freedom than peaceful slavery” and likened the director-general of health to Hitler? This was, after all, the same Brian Tamaki whose Destiny Church followers wanted to reclaim Christchurch “for Jesus” in the immediate aftermath of the 2019 terrorist attacks. And who blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on “gays, sinners and murderers”. Those familiar with the branch of modern Christianity known as Pentecostalism would not...
WORLD
wcn247.com

New airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray capital; kids among dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An Ethiopian government spokesman says a new airstrike has hit the capital of the country’s Tigray region following several days of such strikes last week, and a Tigray spokesman asserts that six people have been killed, as the year-long war intensifies. The government spokesman tells The Associated Press that Thursday’s airstrike targeted a site in Mekele city used by rival Tigray forces to make and repair weapons. But the Tigray spokesman said it struck a “civilian residence,” also wounding more than 20 people. He says three children are among the dead. International calls for a cease-fire have been in vain.
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy