Child Haven workers stage walkout over ‘unsafe’ working conditions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Dozens of union workers at Child Haven, the Clark County facility that serves abused and neglected children, are staging a walkout Wednesday morning.

Staff members say working conditions are unsafe at the Department of Family Services. The Service Employees International Union, or SEIU, claims staff is not trained or qualified to provide children with severe mental illness and autism the treatment they need.

The union claims its members have been treated violently by children while on the job. In some cases, workers have been punched, bitten, and kicked.

Clark County, which runs the facility, said COVID-19 forced them to pause hiring for almost a year and that it’s working to catch up.

The union said that an independent study showed the DFS needs to hire at least 106 employees to bring working conditions back to a safe level.

In a written statement, the county said it had hired 29 new DFS employees in the past 30 days.

“We also share union members’ concerns regarding the children with acute mental health issues at Child Haven. There has been an ongoing lack of mental health services for children across the country and in southern Nevada…”

To address this, the county is working to hire mental health professionals and create programs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.