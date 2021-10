Kim Pegula and Maddy Glab welcome tight end Dawson Knox to this week's Bills Pod Squad. Knox, the team's breakout star this season, talks about his touchdown celebrations with Josh Allen, a certain superstition he has with his shoulder pads and more. They also catch up on his new golf hobby and some of the best food spots in his hometown of Nashville. Knox also shared information about his Knox Sox initiative which helps raise money for the PUNT Foundation.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO