'I'm good, I wasn't, but I am': Rylan Clark-Neal reassures fans he is doing fine as he breaks his silence on claims he was urged to take a year off work following marriage split

Rylan Clark-Neal has reassured fans he is doing 'good' following reports that BBC bosses were urging him to take a year off work.

The TV presenter, 32, has broken his silence and said he is alright following his split from his husband Dan but added that there was a time when he 'wasn't'.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Rylan wrote: 'Couple of news stories today. Be assured, I'm good. I wasn't, but I am now x'.

Rylan was inundated with messages of support from his followers, with one writing: 'Thank you for taking the time to tweet. Glad you are ok'.

Another said: 'It's always OK not to be OK. Pleased you're all good now. Being in the public eye must make things so much harder when things get tough. But know you being in the public eye brings much joy to many people.'

One user added: 'Great news, can you please take over the breakfast show on radio 2, you are really bloody funny and entertaining.

The reassurance came after Rylan was said to have 'broke down during his Radio 2 show' last month which led to producers 'holding a crisis meeting'.

Split: Rylan - who is set to divorce Dan after fighting to save their six-year marriage - stepped down from his BBC Radio 2 show for four months following their split earlier this year and had raised concerns his return to work was too hasty (pictured together in 2017)

Rylan - who is set to divorce Dan after fighting to save their six-year marriage - stepped down from his BBC Radio 2 show for four months following their split earlier this year and had raised concerns his return to work was too hasty.

A source told The Sun that Rylan 'started crying during a Radio 2 show in September' meaning 'colleagues had to load the next track so Rylan could compose himself'.

They added: 'Rylan's one of the BBC's favourite stars. When he returned to work everyone supported him but when he broke down people were concerned he'd come back too fast.'

The source continued: 'One of the BBC's top brass was at the meeting. They even suggested he take a year's break to focus on himself.'

In the wake of Rylan and policeman Dan's split, friends have insisted the couple spent weeks 'trying to work through their problems', but the marriage is now said to be unsalvageable.

MailOnline has reached out to Rylan's representatives for comment.

In June, Rylan broke his silence to say: 'Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out as the way it is being reported is unfair.

'I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.'

Sources close to Rylan told The Mail on Sunday the couple tried to reconcile at their marital home after he spent much of the summer with his mother, Linda, who appears on his Saturday afternoon Radio 2 show.

History: The couple met in 2013 after Dan took part in Big Brother while Rylan was hosting the spin-off series Big Brother's Bit On The Side (pictured in 2017)

'Things were looking so good, like they were back together,' said one. 'They hoped they could avoid divorce, but it's now looking like the only way forward.

'Many around them were desperately hoping they can win the battle to save their relationship. It's very sad.'

The couple married in 2015 at Braxted Park in Essex with guests including his This Morning co-stars Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

They met in 2013 and got engaged in Paris. In July 2016, they stepped in for Mr Holmes and Ms Langsford, becoming the first gay couple to present the ITV programme.