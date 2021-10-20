Start a fire with your shoelaces!

REVIEW – When it comes to my kitchen countertops. I like them to be clutter-free. That includes appliances and their cords. I keep the toaster in the cabinet along with other appliances like the Cuisinart GR-5B Series Griddler FIVE tabletop grill and panini press that I reviewed. I do have the Chefwave Milkmade non-dairy milk maker on the counter just because it’s large and there’s no room left in the cabinet. Then there’s a blender for my after-workout smoothies. I keep it on the counter too but I hate looking at it because it’s ugly. Today I want to show you the Millo Smart Cordless Blender. It’s cordless and is the opposite of ugly. But does this blender work as well as it looks? That’s what we’re here to find out!

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO