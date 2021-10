DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s the time of year for haunted houses and horror movies, and it turns out there may well be some health benefits to giving yourself a good scare. “Every time someone jumps out and you scream then you immediately laugh, because we know we’re in a safe place,” said Dr. Christa McIntyre Rodriguez, an associate professor of neuroscience with UT Dallas. “That safe scare is what we really crave.” She said these scary events can serve as an outlet where you can release pent up fears. The doctor said it can also help you feel stronger and sharper. “We experience that...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO