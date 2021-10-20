Acri, Diane L - Terroristic Threats and 1 additional charge

Justin James Way, M/38, Doylestown, PA, was arrested on the above offenses after police were called to Burpee Park by the victims who reported that Way showed up at the park and threatened them while displaying a handgun in his waistband. Witnesses stated that Way also slapped a cellphone from one of the the victims hand and pushed him before speeding off in his truck. Way was located, admitted to the events and police retrieved the gun which turned out to be a CO2 pellet gun. Way was taken into custody, arraigned, bail set at 10% of $70,000 with conditions and remanded to Bucks County Prison. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO