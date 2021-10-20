CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Acri, Diane L - Terroristic Threats and 1 additional charge

 9 days ago

On October 17th 2021 at 1400hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police was called to the...

fox9.com

Suspected rapist arrested after two years on the run

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A convicted rapist is back in custody after evading law enforcement for two years. Kyle Tweed was arrested by a multi-agency task force, including the FBI the Dakota County Sheriff’s and U.S. Marshal’s offices, after two-plus years on the run. In 2011, Tweed was convicted...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
Niagara Gazette

Falls murder suspect may face additional charges

A Falls man who is no stranger to Cataract City cops is being held without bail on murder and weapons charges in connection with the slaying of another man on 18th Street. Antonio Carr, 28, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon during a Monday morning arraignment in Niagara Falls City Court. He was ordered held without bail and is expected to be charged with another weapons count later today stemming from the seizure of a gun when he was arrested Sunday afternoon.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
crimewatchpa.com

Way, Justin James - 1 count Terroristic Threats (M1) and 2 additional charges

Justin James Way, M/38, Doylestown, PA, was arrested on the above offenses after police were called to Burpee Park by the victims who reported that Way showed up at the park and threatened them while displaying a handgun in his waistband. Witnesses stated that Way also slapped a cellphone from one of the the victims hand and pushed him before speeding off in his truck. Way was located, admitted to the events and police retrieved the gun which turned out to be a CO2 pellet gun. Way was taken into custody, arraigned, bail set at 10% of $70,000 with conditions and remanded to Bucks County Prison. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Washington Missourian

Pacific man charged with terroristic threat, other felony charges

A Pacific man has been accused of burglary, assault and terroristic threat. Bradley J. Woodcock, 25, has been charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony; second-degree assault, a class D felony; and second-degree terroristic threat, a class E felony, according to court documents. On Oct. 20, Woodcock allegedly entered...
PACIFIC, MO
#Enola
crimewatchpa.com

HENRY, ERIC WILLY GERHARD - 18 2706 A1 (M1) Terroristic Threats w/ intent to terrorize another and 4 additional charges

On the morning of 10/25/21, LWTPD was dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 2000 block of Craley Road, Windsor, PA. During the domestic Eric Willy Gerhard Henry picked up a large butcher knife and threatened the victim with it and then left the residence. Henry later returned and was arrested by LWTPD and transported to Central Booking. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled at MDJ 19-3-01. Henry is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
crimewatchpa.com

( 1 count ) DUI; Possession of Marijuana; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Terroristic Threats and driving offenses

On Saturday 10/16/21 at approximately 1258 hours, Highspire police observed a vehicle with illegal tint. A traffic stop was conducted. The police officer immediately detected drug usage and the investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver Malik Jackson. Jackson was charged with Driving Under... All site content on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Grand Island Independent

Not guilty plea entered in terroristic threats case

YORK – Kalin Koehn, 19, who is listed in court documents as a transient, is accused of felony terroristic threats in which he allegedly threatened to kill people in Gresham. He has appeared for arraignment in York County District Court, during which he pleaded not guilty. The affidavit filed with...
YORK COUNTY, NE
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

HUTCHINS, Yusef Tawah - Strangulation and 1 additional charge

On Friday, October 15, 2021 around 1:45PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 300 Block of Bosler Avenue, Lemoyne for an active domestic. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with Yusef Tawah HUTCHINS. During the investigation, Officer(s) learned that HUTCHINS had strangled and assaulted the victim, causing minor injuries. HUTCHINS was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
LEMOYNE, PA
easttexasradio.com

NHISD Student Arrested For Terrorist Threat

Officials arrested a teenager accused of making a terroristic threat at the North Hopkins secondary school. They charged 18-year-old student Troy Michael Stockton with making verbal statements to cause serious bodily injury to others. Witnesses told officers Stockton had been involved in a verbal altercation with a student at school and made statements that made another student fear their wellbeing. He is in the Hopkins County Jail under a $75,000 bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Terroristic Threats, Assault, and Possession of the Devil's Lettuce Top Monday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Camden News

Women charged with domestic battery, terroristic threatening in separate incidents

A Camden woman has been charged with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery as a result of an incident that occurred in early April. According to a report from the Camden Police Department, on April 5, CPD Officer Nathan Lane was dispatched to Elm Street regarding a disturbance, with advisement that a gun may be involved.
CAMDEN, AR
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Pitkin, Matthew Bernard - Strangulation and 3 additional charges

On September 22nd 2021 at 1915hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police was called to the 500 block of North Enola Rd, Enola for an active physical domestic. Officers arrived on scene located the victim of the assault. The victim reported that she was choked with a belt around her neck and was struck in the arm area. EMS was called to the scene for the victim. The suspect was identified a Matthew Pitkin of Enola. Pitkin was arrested and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitkin was transported to the Cumberland County Booking center for arraignment. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled before MDJ Sanderson.
ENOLA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

McKnight, Terrance L. - CC 2706 A1 Terroristic Threats (M1) and 4 additional charges

On 10/27/2021 at approximately 1830 hrs the defendant Terrance L. McKnight approached an adult male at 10 Brookline Ct. and a verbal confrontation ensued. McKnight punched the male in the neck and then pulled an automatic switch blade knife out making threatening statements. City of Bradford Police located McKnight after the assault and he was found to be in possession of the switchblade knife which was a prohibited offensive weapon. McKnight was arrested and arraigned by the on call Magistrate and remanded to McKean County Jail. Preliminary Hearings are set in the matter.
BRADFORD, PA
Metro News

Man accused in Preston County murder waives preliminary hearing

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — The Detroit man charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a Maryland man in Preston County has waived his preliminary hearing in magistrate court and the case has been forwarded to a grand jury. Damon Lamont Hudgens, 21, is accused of ordering the kidnapping...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Mumma, Dustyn Michael - Illegally operating a motor vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock and 1 additional charge

On October 22nd 2021 at 1040hrs, the East Pennsboro Township Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on North Enola Rd., at Interstate 81 for a traffic violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Dustyn Mumma of Duncannon. It was determined that Mumma's License was suspended for a previous DUI and was issued a limited interlock license. On 2/28/2021, this interlock license was recalled. It was determined that Mumma was driving without an interlock device in his vehicle. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing was scheduled at MDJ Sanderson's office.
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, PA
cumberland.crimewatchpa.com

Dowtin, Brianna Jade - (35) 780-113(a)(31)(i) Possession of Marijuana (M) and 1 additional charge

On August 22nd, 2021 at 10:56 a.m., Lower Allen Township Police were patrolling the area of Walmart, 3400 Hartzdale Drive, when a Kia Sportage was observed parked in the fire lane in front of the store. Upon approaching the vehicle, the smell of marijuana was found to be coming from the driver's side window. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brianna Jade Dowtin.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

