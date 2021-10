It’s easy as we get older to hear music as endless echoes of things heard before rather than reveling in the joy of new generations finding inspiration in past sounds. So much energy is expended in service of the belief that the future isn’t what it once was, that retro is a safer and more comforting mode in which to dwell, that maybe the present felt better at some personal point long gone. The innovation of Black Marble‘s charming video treatment for “Somewhere” is its rejection of naysaying or mere repetition in favor of a warm vision of culture as a gift passed from generation to generation, of every day being a chance to find “something you would love for your birthday” in other people’s joy. I’ll admit I was touched.

