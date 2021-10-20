CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mortgage Demand Falls By 6.3% Under Pressure From High Home Prices, Interest Rates

By Nicholas Morgan
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Record-high home prices and rising mortgage interest rates are putting downward pressure on the housing market as the total number of applications for new mortgages fell 6.3% last week. In the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) seasonally adjusted mortgage index released on Wednesday, applications for mortgages dropped owing to rising...

www.ibtimes.com

Related
therealdeal.com

As housing price growth plateaus, Shiller warns buyers of “bumpy” ride

After months of U.S. home prices rapidly accelerating, new figures show the growth is slowing — not that bargain hunters are ready to whip out their wallets. U.S. home prices rose 19.8 percent year-over-year in August, after July’s 19.7 percent annual increase, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index. The leveling off comes after four straight months of record-setting, increasing growth.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Rising Home Prices Are Causing Mortgages to Fall Through

Inflated housing prices don't just force buyers to spend more -- they can also put their home loans at risk. Buying a home is a challenge in today's market. Not only is real estate inventory limited by over 5 million homes, but home prices have soared over the past year. Now, buyers are being forced to take out larger mortgages to cover their costs.
REAL ESTATE
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Mortgage Rates Fall Back to Lowest Levels in Nearly 2 Weeks

Mortgage rates are in recovery mode so far this week. Today brought the best improvements so far with the average lender's rates falling back to the lowest levels in nearly 2 weeks. As always, it's important to remember that there are two components to the effective mortgage rate: the actual...
REAL ESTATE
bdmag.com

High Prices Continue to Reduce Interest for New Construction

According to NAHB’s latest Housing Trends Report, in the first quarter of 2018, only 15% of prospective buyers were looking for a newly built home. The onset of COVID-19 propelled that share up to 42% by the final quarter of 2020, but strong gains in new home prices have driven it down for the last three quarters, reaching 32% in the third quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, the share who is ambivalent between new or existing construction has gone from 27% to 34% during this period.
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

1M in mortgage forbearance, highest number since financial crisis

About 1 million U.S. homeowners with a mortgage are still in some stage of a mortgage payment forbearance program with their lender. And many who are, need the help. The current rate of delinquencies at all stages is 3.5%, and that is historically high. “The last time we saw this...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
IBTimes

Brazil Hikes Interest Rate By Most In Two Decades

Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points Wednesday, to 7.75 percent -- its biggest hike since 2002 as it struggles to tame surging inflation. The increase, which was in line with analysts' expectations, is the sixth straight for Latin America's biggest economy, whose pandemic recovery...
BUSINESS
AFP

US unemployment aid filings hit fresh pandemic low

Fewer Americans made unemployment benefit filings last week than at any other point since the pandemic, government data said Thursday, underscoring the labor market is bouncing back from the downturn. The Labor Department reported 281,000 new seasonally adjusted jobless benefit claims filed in the week ended October 23, 10,000 less than the prior week's upwardly revised total and fewer than analysts had forecast. It was the fourth straight week the closely watched indicator of labor market health had decreased and the third in which it had set a new low since Covid-19 broke out in March 2020, causing weekly claims to spike into the millions before receding but remaining high for the rest of the year. Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the data "confirms that a strong downward trend has reemerged" and with infections from Delta variant of Covid-19 dropping, he predicted it would continue to improve.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fremont Tribune

Daily Mortgage Rates Back Under 3.5% | October 28, 2021

Daily mortgage rates continue declining with the rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan down to 3.48%. Rates for most other loan categories were also lower, with the rate on a 30-year refinance loan sliding to 3.623%. As rates continue to slide, well-qualified buyers considering applying for a new mortgage or...
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Mortgage Rates Reach 8-Month High. Should Buyers Be Worried?

Mortgage rates have been on the rise. Here's what buyers need to know. Mortgage rates have been sitting at competitive levels since 2020, and that's fueled a major surge in buyer demand. In fact, mortgage lenders have been busy over the past year and a half processing applications for purchase mortgages as well as refinances.
REAL ESTATE
Sun-Journal

Mortgage rates keep rising, hitting 6-month highs

Mortgage rates continued to climb this week, reaching highs not seen since April. According to the latest data, released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average rose to 3.14% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) The 30-year fixed average was 3.09% a week ago and 2.81% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has increased 15 basis points in the past three weeks. (A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.)
BUSINESS
AFP

Delta wave slowed US economic growth in third quarter

The US economic expansion slowed dramatically in the third quarter to an annual rate of just two percent as consumer spending was choked by resurgent Covid-19 infections, the government said Thursday. The spread of the Delta variant of the virus over the summer combined with renewed restrictions and global supply snags including shortages of workers and computer chips took a toll on the economy, cutting growth from the 6.7 percent pace in the prior quarter. The impact on the world's largest economy was most notable in the more than 26 percent collapse in purchases of big-ticket manufactured goods in the latest three months, the Commerce Department reported. That drop was partly offset by the 7.9 percent increase in spending on services like travel and hotels, though that was slower than the gain in the prior quarter, according to the data.
BUSINESS
