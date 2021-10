Do you remember how you used to sneak into the kitchen at one or two o’clock in the morning because you were hungry and your young, growing body needed Oreos or SmartFood or a plate full of spaghetti? And how lots of times I told you this wasn’t a good idea because your body was supposed to be resting and not digesting during the night, and that eating that late wasn’t good for your health or your teeth or your mother’s insomnia? And do you remember how I mentioned that I never ate at night at your age since having the munchies wasn’t a Soviet thing, mainly because there were no munchies to be had in the refrigerator or in the pantry?

